Christine Lagarde’s ECB churns out the maxi rate hike of 75 basis points on which the markets had bet, confirming its fight against inflation, which in the euro area rose in August at a rate of 9.1%. The ECB itself does not provide further assistance to Italy and its BTPs, making it clear that the anti-spread shield has been baked.

Of course, in case of need, says Lagarde, “we are ready to intervene”, but no extra gifts to Italy, and no activation of the new TPI tool.

The risk in Italy therefore remains the same, and BTPs do not like it, with the ten-year rates that, from 3.83% at 2.15 pm (when the ECB announces the maxi rate hike), are one step away from the 4% threshold, up to 3.96%. Lagarde also launches a warning to the euro area countries, ready to provide new aid to businesses and families, struggling with inflation, in particular with #caroenergia and #carobollette.

“Fiscal support measures aimed at buffering the impact of higher energy prices should be temporary and directed at the most vulnerable households and businesses, in order to limit the risk of further inflationary pressures, and to enhance efficiency of public spending, and to preserve debt sustainability “.

A beware of Italy, which remains observed special, in the midst of an electoral campaign in view of the political elections of next September 25, with some parties promising endless money?

On the maxi rate hike announced today, equal to 75 basis points, the ECB has brought interest rates on main refinancing operations, on marginal lending operations and on deposits with the central bank will be raised respectively to 1.25%, at 1.50% and 0.75%, with effect from 14 September 2022.

At the same time, Lagarde also admits the ECB’s powerlessness, thus giving reason in a certain sense precisely to those who continue to harass the European Central Bank with criticisms for the path of normalization of rates – monetary tightening which gave the way to defeat the plague of inflation:

“I cannot reduce the price of energy. I cannot convince the big players of this world to reduce gas prices. I cannot reform the electricity market. I am therefore very happy to see that the European Commission is considering different solutions to this end, because monetary policy will not reduce the price of energy ”, said Lagarde, highlighting all the limits of the monetary policy instrument. An instrument that is certainly not the magic wand capable of making inflation disappear all of a sudden, for consumers and companies considered as the most cruel tax.

“US inflation originates in demand – he recalls -, while inflation in the euro area was instead triggered by supply. Exactly what Francesco Giavazzi, economist, economic adviser and right-hand man of the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, said months ago.

“The ECB has promised to raise rates in response to rising inflation, with the wrong tool,” said Draghi’s economic advisor, according to Reuters, during a conference held in Rome – We are not struggling with inflation deriving from domestic demand, as is happening in the United States. We have inflation linked to the (jump) in gas prices ”.

Ditto, today, Lagarde. Who then also made a mea culpa, questioned during the press conference about the big mistake that the ECB made in defining inflation as transitory. But Lagarde was also on the defensive:

“How is a model that predicts Coronavirus possible? The war in Ukraine? The blackmail of energy (by Vladimir Putin’s Russia) ?. I take the blame; but it wasn’t just us who made mistakes ”.

Certainly, Lagarde went to great lengths to confirm her determination to curb inflation by answering a question about the terminal rate (the determination of which, in the case of the Eurozone, remains a mystery) that, if needed, the ECB could decide to raise rates even further (ie, given that the extent of it is not known?), and also stressing that the neutral rate is neither zero nor equal to where we are now.

“Inflation – he repeated – is incredibly high”, and it is expected that it will remain above our target (2%) for a long period of time “.

So much so that the central bank staff was forced to revise the outlook on the price flare up (on average 8.1% in 2022, 5.5% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024 ″.

ECB, Lagarde and the worst case scenario with total shutdown of Russia gas

Having said that, the market has mainly discounted the risk of recession, which was illustrated by the president of Eurotower herself. In the base scenario, the outlook on GDP – reads the same bulletin of the ECB – “recorded a marked downward revision for the remainder of this year and for the whole of 2023, settling at 3.1% in 2022, to 0.9% in 2023 and to 1.9% “.

But there is a decidedly worse scenario, which was elaborated by the ECB economists themselves: the so-called worst case scenario that takes into account a recession for the whole of 2023 for the euro area, with a total stop for Russia gas and energy rationing. And it is above all here that the euro fell, falling by about 0.40% against the dollar, turning around the parity it had weakly caught up before Lagarde’s words.

The euro also priced the statement with which the number one of the institution made it clear that today’s monetary tightening, equal to 75 basis points, should not necessarily be considered the norm, given that the ECB has not set its sights on the precisely no precise rate to be achieved, other than the one that will allow inflation to fall towards the ECB target, equal to 2%, from the leap to the 9.1% annual rate collected in August.

Speaking of the euro, Lagarde remarked that it is not the central bank’s job to aim for a precise exchange rate, but also stressed that its depreciation has contributed to increasing inflationary pressures.

Analysts: Does maxi rate hike work with shock inflation offered?

Wolfgang Bauer, manager of the Public Fixed Income Team of M&G Investments, commented on the move of the ECB in the note: “ECB: will the largest rate hike in history be enough to contain inflation?”, Underlining that, “with its credibility as guardian of price stability in Europe at risk, the ECB today opted for the largest rate hike in its history. However, it is doubtful that the normalization of the process with today’s first step of 0.75% will have a tangible effect on inflation in the coming months ”. That is to say? Bauer recalled that “rising prices of both energy and other commodities are making their way into core inflation as higher input prices force companies to pass the price increases, at least in part, to their customers.” Consequently, the manager of M&G Investments highlighted Lagarde’s own admission: “This cost-driven inflation, largely caused by supply-side shocks, is very hard to fight with monetary policy tools. To be honest, not even the most ambitious of ECB rate hikes will reopen Nord Stream 1. Arguably, an energy price cap, such as the one now under consideration in the UK, would be the most effective policy tool under these circumstances. really unique. Morgane Delledonne, Head of Investment Strategy Europe of Global X, commented on the news that emerged today from the ECB: “The more aggressive attitude taken by Frankfurt is mainly due to the constant increase in energy and commodity prices and the risk that these will go to impact on the cost of daily living and on inflation-related expectations, as demonstrated by the significant revisions made to inflation for the next year. On the bright side, these projections do not point to a recession in the region, but rather a combination of low growth with a high inflation scenario. At Global X, we see interesting moves along the German bond yield curve. Not only did the front end climb 13 basis points as rates hiked, but the long end did the same, suggesting market expectations for inflation and long-term growth have gotten brighter. Following the meeting, the ECB sent mixed signals, but in general it seems that the position of the hawks prevailed. Arguably, the most important point that emerged was the one stressed several times by President Lagarde, according to which inflation forecast at the end of the projection period of 2024 should not be at the 2% target but rather 2.3%. , which could potentially justify more rate hikes, even large ones ”.