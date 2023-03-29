The German banks expect that the European Central Bank, with President Christine Lagarde, will raise key interest rates in the euro zone twice more. Picture Allinance

The chief economists of the German banks expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise interest rates twice more, each time by 0.25 percentage points. The interest rate peak will thus be somewhat lower. However, the ECB will have to keep interest rates at a high level for a long time because inflation remains stubbornly high. One reason for the changed forecast is the turbulence in the banking sector around Credit Suisse and the bank failures in the USA.

According to German banks, the turbulence in the banking sector is having an impact on the decisions of the European Central Bank (ECB) on its key interest rates. The crisis is itself exacerbating the conditions for bank lending. The ECB will therefore not have to increase its key interest rates so much, said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank, on Wednesday in Berlin.

The bank economists now expect the ECB to raise its key interest rates twice more at its next meetings in May and June, each time by 0.25 percentage points. The interest rate at which banks can borrow money from the ECB would rise from the current 3.5 to 4.0 percent. The deposit interest rate at which banks can deposit money with the ECB rose from the current 3.0 to 3.5 percent.

The Banking Association presented its forecast for 2023 in Berlin on Wednesday. It is based on the assessments of 15 chief economists at private banks in Germany. They expect the interest rate peak to be 0.25 to 0.5 percentage points lower than previously expected due to the turbulence in the banking sector. However, interest rates would then remain high for longer than previously expected.

Schmieding justified the first effect with a reluctance on the part of the banks to grant loans. He does not fear a “credit crunch” in which banks would no longer get loans for their investments. “But if the market tightens financing conditions, then the central banks don’t have to,” said the economist.

Banking crisis helps the ECB with interest rates

The head of the US Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, had already argued in a similar way. The crisis in several regional banks in the USA means that the banks as a whole are becoming more cautious when it comes to lending. This effectively replaces the effect of one or even two rate hikes by the Fed. The aim of the increase in the key interest rate is to dampen demand in the economy and thus prices by means of more expensive loans.

The bank economists justify the fact that they then expect a longer interest rate pause by the ECB into next year with the stubborn inflation. They expect the general rate of inflation to fall towards 2.5 percent by next year. However, core inflation – excluding energy and food prices – will remain higher for the time being. One reason for this is the foreseeable higher wage pressure due to the shortage of skilled workers in a robust labor market. The ECB will therefore wait until core inflation moves back towards the target of 2 percent before cutting interest rates again.

