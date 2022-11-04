The inflation and interest rate anxiety also affects the euro area and not only for the losses of the stock exchanges, following the decision of the Fed by Jerome Powell to raise US rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time.

The ECB number one, Christine Lagarde, also spoke today, issuing a clear warning: “A recession will not be enough to dampen inflation”. Lagarde added that “we must beware of the contagious effects of Fed policy”.

The urgency on the need to put a stop to inflation was also noted by Fabio Panetta, member of the Governing Council of the ECB:

“We need to bring inflation back to the 2% target as quickly as possible,” Panetta said, adding that “the medium-term outlook on inflation presents clear upside risks” and that “further (monetary) policy adjustments are justified “. Kazaks has also shown that he is in a hurry to defeat the inflation scourge, saying even more clearly that “rates should rise to a much higher level.”

The governor of Bank of Italy Ignazio Visco also took the floor, stressing that the Italy-Germany spread, or the BTP-Bund spread, is still too high.

Referring to the Meloni government, Visco commented: “So far so good”, that is: “So far so good”.

On the occasion of the OMFIF (Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum) event, the number one of Palazzo Koch added that, on the occasion of the first contacts with the Meloni government, “obviously the question” relating to the creation of the PNRR “was subject of discussions “. However, these discussions were not a source of concern: “I must say – underlined the Governor of the Bank of Italy – so far so good (so far so good)”.

Of course, it is possible that we are discussing the “revision of some components of the NRP, which I would not say relevant. But so far – Ignazio Visco said – I don’t think we are on a very different path ”compared to the previous government.

Yesterday, the FOMC, the Fed’s monetary policy arm, raised rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time, taking them from the range of 3% to 3.25% to the new range of 3.75% and 4%, a record value since 2008.

On 27 October, the Governing Council of the ECB decided to increase the interest rate on main refinancing operations and the interest rates on marginal lending operations and deposits by 75 basis points, respectively to 2.00% and 2%. 25% and 1.50%.