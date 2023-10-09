ECB: Lagarde, efforts made have slowed inflation

«The errors were largely caused by the sharp increase in energy prices. Growth has declined in all economies: in advanced, emerging and developing countries. And there has been an exceptional increase in inflation throughout the world, with the exception of China” This was stated by the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde in an interview with La Tribune Dimanche. «A very worrying situation – she continued – which has translated into an inflation rate of 10.6% in October 2022, more than double the current level of 4.3%. This means that within a year, the efforts made, together with the base effects, i.e. energy prices are much lower today than a year ago, have slowed the pace of inflation.”

