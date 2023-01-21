Home Business ECB, Lagarde from Davos: my mantra is ‘staying the course’
ECB, Lagarde from Davos: my mantra is ‘staying the course’

The number one of the ECB Christine Lagarde does not really think about making an about-face on the rates and on the monetary policy choices that she has decided to adopt to defeat the flare of inflation.

“My mantra is to stay the course,” he said, speaking from Davos, where the World Economic Forum is underway.

There was no shortage of warning to governments: “Fiscal policy should not force monetary policy to do more”.

As regards the trend of the euro, Lagarde repeated that “the ECB does not have an exchange rate as its objective”.

The number one of the Eurotower answered a question on the trend of the euro-dollar, which is moving towards $1.20.

