ECB, Lagarde increases the dose on rates. But ‘we can’t do forward guidance’

The president of the ECB Christine Lagarde reiterates her intention to continue raising rates in the euro area, to defeat the scourge of inflation.

In an interview released yesterday to the Dutch press, Lagarde stated flatly that the ECB “hasn’t finished yet”, and that “it is not taking a break, based on the information we have today”.

The reason is that “the inflation outlook is too high, for too long”.

Lagarde added that “there are so many things that could go wrong” and that, “consequently, we cannot give forward guidance.”

On the terminal rate, Lagarde confirmed that she does not have “a predetermined number in mind”.

The president of the ECB also spoke of the danger of a default by the United States, warning that, if it were to materialize, it would be a catastrophe for the world.