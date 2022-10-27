“Inflation (in the euro area) remains too high”. This is what the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, said in the press conference following the announcement on rates which today, for the second consecutive time, were raised by 75 basis points.

“Consumer and business confidence is falling rapidly – said Lagarde, adding that he foresees a” further weakening of the economy at the end of the year and at the beginning of next year “.

This is due to “weaker global demand and also due to more restrictive monetary policy”.

“The recovery in post-pandemic demand in the services sector is slowing down,” Lagarde said. “The labor market has performed well but with the economic slowdown, higher unemployment is possible” in the bloc.

In essence, said the head of the European Central Bank, “we have made progress in reducing accommodative monetary policy maneuvers”.

Today, Thursday 27 October 2022, “the Governing Council has decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 75 basis points. Therefore, the interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposits with the central bank will be raised to 2.00%, 2.25% and 1.50% respectively, with effect from 2 November 2022 ”, reads the press release published on the ECB website.