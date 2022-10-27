Home Business ECB, Lagarde: ‘inflation remains too high, further weakening of the economy at the end of the year and early 2023’
Business

ECB, Lagarde: ‘inflation remains too high, further weakening of the economy at the end of the year and early 2023’

by admin
ECB, Lagarde: ‘inflation remains too high, further weakening of the economy at the end of the year and early 2023’

“Inflation (in the euro area) remains too high”. This is what the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, said in the press conference following the announcement on rates which today, for the second consecutive time, were raised by 75 basis points.

“Consumer and business confidence is falling rapidly – said Lagarde, adding that he foresees a” further weakening of the economy at the end of the year and at the beginning of next year “.

This is due to “weaker global demand and also due to more restrictive monetary policy”.

“The recovery in post-pandemic demand in the services sector is slowing down,” Lagarde said. “The labor market has performed well but with the economic slowdown, higher unemployment is possible” in the bloc.

In essence, said the head of the European Central Bank, “we have made progress in reducing accommodative monetary policy maneuvers”.

Today, Thursday 27 October 2022, “the Governing Council has decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 75 basis points. Therefore, the interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposits with the central bank will be raised to 2.00%, 2.25% and 1.50% respectively, with effect from 2 November 2022 ”, reads the press release published on the ECB website.

See also  Huawei establishes a new ten army, Ren Zhengfei: adopt flexible strategies and tactics - Wall Street News

You may also like

Credit Suisse to radically restructure investment banking sector

Fincantieri, supplementary agreement for 7 thousand employees

European Central Bank raises interest rates by 75...

ECB, Lagarde: ‘we have changed the conditions of...

Market growing in September. Electric boom. Tesla Model...

For Barilla, change at the top: Gianluca Di...

Barilla: Colzani leaves after 10 years, Di Tondo...

Ȩģ30ǿ¯ǧڡѳ 875Ծɡļһ㡱_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

ECB, Lagarde on anti-spread shield: ‘we have not...

Online sales of supermarkets grow by 9% in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy