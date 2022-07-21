Christine Lagarde’s ECB has approved the instrument against the fragmentation of the euro area, known in Italy as the anti-spread shield salvo BTP. This was announced by the European central bank itself, on ECB Day today, Thursday 21 July, together with the decision to raise the main reference rates by 50 basis points.

The anti-fragmentation tool will be called #TPI and will be a shield to which all euro area countries will be able to access, therefore not only the most indebted ones, such as Italy. The Governing Council will decide whether or not a country is entitled to benefit from the shield, based on four criteria:

compliance with the tax rules of the European Union.

2) The absence of serious macroeconomic imbalances

3) Fiscal sustainability, therefore sustainability of the debt trajectory

4) The presence of solid and sustainable macroeconomic policies

“The Governing Council would prefer not to use (the #TPI tool), but will not hesitate to use it when needed.”

Lagarde spoke at the press conference following the announcement of the central bank, which arrived in the midst of yet another government crisis that exploded in Italy, and which culminated today, Thursday 21 July, in the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

Draghi was raised to the Quirinale by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, after speaking in the Chamber. The euro anti-fragmentation instrument, as it is technically called by the Lagarde ECB, has therefore been baked.

The central bank’s press release states that “the ECB has approved the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI)”.

To be precise, “the Governing Council deemed it appropriate to adopt a broader first step in the normalization of the reference rates compared to what was reported in the previous meeting. This decision is based on the Governing Council’s updated assessment of inflation risks and the increased support provided by the ICC for effective monetary policy transmission. This will support the return of inflation to the Governing Council’s medium-term objective by strengthening the anchoring of inflation expectations and ensuring that demand conditions adjust in line with the achievement of the medium-term inflation objective ”.