“We have to do what we have to do”. Thus Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, in the press conference following the announcement on rates which today, for the second time in a row, have been raised by 75 basis points, replies to those who ask her to comment on the recent criticisms from EU governments on her decision to continue raising rates. “We have to do what needs to be done,” Lagarde said. “We have a mission, which is to restore price stability, to fight inflation,” Lagarde said. Faced with the “risk of a recession”, you specified the number one of the ECB, “there is the reality of inflation”.

Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the speech to the Chamber a few days ago, regarding the monetary tightening launched by the ECB:

The decision of the ECB, like other central banks, for the first time in 11 years, to raise interest rates is “considered by many to be a risky choice and which risks having repercussions on bank lending to households and businesses, and which sum to that already assumed by the Central Bank itself to put an end, starting from 1 July 2022, to the program for the purchase of fixed income securities on the open market, creating an additional difficulty for those Member States that have a high public debt “, Meloni said.

The reaction at the international level was immediate, with Bloomberg News immediately branded Meloni’s words as the most direct attack launched so far by a euro zone politician against the ECB rate hike.