ECB, Lagarde on US debt default risk: I understand politics, but there are higher interests

ECB President Christine Lagarde said she was confident in the US ability to prevent a debt default, the risk of which is keeping investors around the world in suspense.

In an interview with CBS’s “Face the Nation”, Lagarde said she had “enormous faith in the United States“, adding that she “cannot believe the possibility that the US will allow a disaster of such magnitude take place”.

Also because, warned the number one of the ECB, if the risk of default on US debt materialises, the event would have a very, very negative impact, not only for the US, “but for the whole world“.

“I understand that it is about politics, I have also been in politics. But there is a time when a nation’s best interests must prevail,” Lagarde remarked.

In the absence of an agreement to raise the ceiling on the US federal debt, which was reached in January, the United States risks a default between the months of July and September of this year.