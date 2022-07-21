“The TPI (known in Italy as an anti-spread shield, salvo BTP) is necessary to support the effective transmission of monetary policy”. This is what the ECB said of Christine Lagarde, in the press conference following the announcement of the central bank, which arrived in the midst of the umpteenth government crisis that exploded in Italy, and culminated today, Thursday 21 July, in the resignation resigned by the president of the I recommend Mario Draghi.

Draghi was raised to the Quirinale by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, after speaking in the Chamber. The euro anti-fragmentation instrument, as it is technically called by the Lagarde ECB, has therefore been baked.

The central bank’s press release states that “the ECB has approved the Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI)”.

To be precise, “the Governing Council deemed it appropriate to adopt a broader first step in the normalization of the reference rates compared to what was reported in the previous meeting. This decision is based on the Governing Council’s updated assessment of inflation risks and the increased support provided by the ICC for effective monetary policy transmission. This will support the return of inflation to the Governing Council’s medium-term objective by strengthening the anchoring of inflation expectations and ensuring that demand conditions adjust in line with the achievement of the medium-term inflation objective ”.

Lagarde confirmed that further details on the TPI, therefore on the anti-spread shield, will be available with a separate press release that will be published on the ECB website at 3.45pm Italian time.

The ECB today raised the main reference rates by 50 basis points to counter the flare-ups of inflation, which “continues to remain high”, as Lagarde said during the press conference following the announcement.

The Governing Council has decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 50 basis points. Therefore, the interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposits with the central bank will be raised to 0.50%, 0.75% and 0.00% respectively, with effect from 27 July 2022.

Euro area rates were raised for the first time in 11 years.

Further normalization of interest rates will be appropriate at forthcoming meetings of the Governing Council. Anticipating the exit from negative interest rates to date allows the Governing Council to move to an approach where rate decisions are made on a case-by-case basis. The future evolution of the reference rates defined by the Governing Council will continue to be guided by the data and will contribute to the achievement of the 2% inflation target in the medium term ”, the statement reads.