Home » ECB, Lagarde: “Rate hike in July”. Tajani: “We risk a recession”
Business

ECB, Lagarde: “Rate hike in July”. Tajani: “We risk a recession”

by admin
ECB, Lagarde: “Rate hike in July”. Tajani: “We risk a recession”

Christine Lagarde and Antonio Tajani

ECB, Lagarde: a new rate hike is on the way in July

The Community monetary policy oriented towardsrate hike it doesn’t seem to finish. This is confirmed by the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagardewhich from the Central Bank Forum in Sintra, Portugal, announced a new increase for the month of Julynow upon us.

Our work is not finished yet. Barring a material change in the inflation outlook, we will continue to raise rates in July – says Lagarde – We have made significant progress, but in the face of such a persistent inflation process we cannot falter, and we cannot yet declare victory“.

Read also: Mortgages, increases of up to 70%. New sting for Italian families

The prospects of reaching the peak are getting further and further away, the ECB president in fact specified that: “It is unlikely That in the next future the central bank is able to declare with absolute certainty that the maximum level of interest rates has been reached”.

“Bottomless” inflation: “The target is 2%, whatever the cost”

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Wall Street down: Visa capitulates by 5% after slapping Amazon made in the UK. Tesla up after -15% last week

You may also like

Banks could make losses like in 2008, experts...

Piazza San Carlo, one year and six months...

Brazil stocks lower at close of trade; IBOVESPA...

Nine percent return in the test

Rates, Bundesbank securities collapse: the hypothesis of a...

Naughty Nuts founder learns lessons from bankruptcy

Зδч Бͨٵ5Ԫعƻ¯_ƾƵ_֤ȯ֮

BGH negotiates tougher competition controls by Amazon

US: Fed Richmond manufacturing index improves in June

That’s how long 160,000 euros in savings are...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy