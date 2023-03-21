“We are closely monitoring market developments and stand ready to respond if necessary to preserve price stability and financial stability in the euro area.” This was stated by Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, in her hearing before the Commission for economic and monetary affairs of the European Parliament.

“The euro area banking sector is resilient, with strong capital and liquidity positions. In any case, the ECB’s policy toolkit is fully equipped to provide liquidity support to the euro area financial system, if needed, and to preserve the smooth transmission of monetary policy.

As regards the macroeconomic scenario, “the economic activity survey indicators have steadily improved in recent months, in conjunction with the reduction of fears about energy shortages and rising prices. These factors, together with the continued support provided by fiscal policy and the continued resilience of the labor market, should underpin a recovery in the coming quarters.”

With reference to price pressures, “we see average inflation of 5.3% in 2023, 2.9% in 2024 and 2.1% in 2025. At the same time, underlying price pressures remain strong. Inflation excluding energy and food is expected to average 4.6% in 2023, higher than expected in the December projections. Thereafter, it is projected to decline to 2.5% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025 as upward pressures from past supply shocks and the reopening of the economy fade and tighter monetary policy dampens more and more the question.

For this reason, “last week the Governing Council decided to raise the three main ECB interest rates by 50 basis points, in line with our determination to ensure the timely return of inflation towards the 2% target over the medium term . The high level of uncertainty reinforces the importance of a data-driven approach to our policy rate decisions, which will be determined by our assessment of the inflation outlook in light of incoming economic and financial data, underlying inflation dynamics and the strength of monetary policy transmission. The ECB’s key interest rates remain our main tool for setting the monetary policy stance”.