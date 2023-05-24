ECB, Lagarde: the euro has given Europe stability, sovereignty, solidarity

The euro, a currency that gave Europe stability, sovereignty, solidarity. As Christine Lagardenumber one of the ECB, European central bank.

“In times of change both in Europe and in the world, the euro has given us stability, sovereignty, solidarity”, said Lagarde, in the speech with which he opened the ceremony to celebrate the 25th birthday of the Eurotower.

The ceremony will see among the illustrious guests the former president of the ECB, the predecessor of Lagarde and former prime minister Mario Draghi and, for Italy, also the minister of the economy Giancarlo Giorgetti.

“Let’s write the next chapter in the history of the euro”

In speech “Twenty-five years of the ECB”Lagarde called on all Europeans to “write the next chapter in the history of the euro”, explaining, among other things, how the euro has given Europe stability, sovereignty and solidarity, and retracing all the events that have shaped the history of the single currency.

Euro also as an instrument of peace, for Lagarde, who quoted Helmut Kohl, the former German chancellor, who “observed in one of his famous speeches that ‘the significance of the word peace is not limited to the absence of wars’”.

Lagarde recalled that, in fact, “the history of the euro has its roots in the creation of the foundations for a lasting peace”.

In times of change in both Europe and the world, the euro has offered us stability, sovereignty and solidarity, says President @Lagarde. It is up to all of us, as Europeans, to write the next chapter in the euro's story.

A hymn to the euro and to Europe, that of Lagarde, who recalled how the continent, after the Second World War, took the “farsighted decision” to “unite its economies in such a close way as to make our future inseparable”.

From this decision, from this decision of Europe itself to guarantee peace, the history of the euro began, which was confirmed the logical answer to the changes that Europe has faced.

The three great changes that created the new Europe

Three major events which made it clear to Europe recovering from the horror of war that the time had come for a change. Three events, which gave rise to just as many changes.

The first change occurred, Lagarde recalled, “with the evolution of the common European market in single market “, a phenomenon that has made the need for “ eliminate any prospect of competitive devaluation between major economies, since this would have undermined confidence and reversed the course of openness”.

“, a phenomenon that has made the need for “ between major economies, since this would have undermined confidence and reversed the course of openness”. The second change “came from global financial integration , which entailed the threat of a loss of monetary sovereignty for European countries”. In this sense, Lagarde cited the “monetary policies of the large countries that issued international currencies, including in particular the United States”, which “exerted ever wider effects on a global scale”. The natural consequence had been that, “regardless of the exchange rate regime adopted, for the smaller countries, the room for maneuver gradually narrowed to fix monetary conditions in line with their domestic needs”.

, which entailed the threat of a loss of monetary sovereignty for European countries”. In this sense, Lagarde cited the “monetary policies of the large countries that issued international currencies, including in particular the United States”, which “exerted ever wider effects on a global scale”. The natural consequence had been that, “regardless of the exchange rate regime adopted, to fix monetary conditions in line with their domestic needs”. The third change is derived from “Fall of the Berlin Wall” and from “end of the cold war” which have led Europe, “to ask itself new, fundamental questions regarding the direction to take” and which have brought out “the strong need for new European symbols, which would act as a glue between the citizens of a wider and more diversified Union ”.

That is why the euro offered stability, sovereignty and solidarity

All these factors laid the foundations for the birth of the euro: a single currency which, precisely, “represented the logical response to all three of these changes”, as it “offered stability, sovereignty and solidarity to European citizens”.

Stability: because the euro sheltered the single market from exchange rate fluctuations, also making it impossible speculative currency attacks.

Sovereignty, because the adoption of a single monetary policy at the European level would have increased the political independence of Europe vis-à-vis other major players.

And solidaritybecause the euro would have become the most powerful and tangible symbol of European unity ever present in people’s daily lives.

Lagarde remarked in her speech how the euro has given Europe “first of all stability”.

“With stable exchange rates, the single market – and the commitment to peace that it represents – not only survived, but thrived.”

In this regard, Christine Lagarde underlined that “we can only imagine how strong she would have been the temptation to give in to protectionism if the possibility of making competitive devaluations had not been avoided”.

The euro has also done much more.

“The euro has also protected us from external shocks”added the president of the ECB, recalling that, “shortly after its introduction”, the single currency quickly established itself as the “second reserve and billing currency in the world“.

The result of euro revolution?

Christine Lagarde gave a practical example:

“The price of over half of our trade it is currently denominated in euros and, for the other half, the single currency has helped shield the economy from excessive exchange rate volatility”. Among other things, “the estimates of the ECB experts suggest that, if the single currency had not been introduced, the depreciation of some euro area countries’ currencies against the US dollar could have been up to 14% higher during the global financial crisis and up to 10% higher during the pandemic.

Figures, those reported by the number one of the Eurotower, which perhaps should be presented above all to those anti-Europeans and deniers of the importance of the euro and deniers also, to paraphrase Mario Draghi, of the irreversibility of the euro, who continue to list the damages deriving from its introduction rather than the benefits brought about by the single currency.

Lagarde: The single currency “has increased our sovereignty”

Regarding sovereignty, that many Europeans have actually seen threatened and still see threatened precisely by the presence of the euro, the European Union and the euro area, Lagarde remarked that the euro has actually increased this sovereignty.

“The euro has increased our sovereignty, allowing us to be masters of our economic destiny and to define the monetary policy that Europe needs to achieve stable prices and lasting growth”, said Lagarde, underlining that it was “thanks to our single monetary policy” that “the The ECB has been able to respond quickly and decisively to every type of shock we have faced. And we did it even if other big countries were pushing in a different direction”.

United we win, in short. The most illustrious example of this sovereignty guaranteed by the euro?

“The most obvious case – said Lagarde – was when the US Federal Reserve System began a tightening cycle in 2013, while the euro area was still recovering from the sovereign debt crisis”.

In that moment, “the independence of our monetary policy it allowed us to chart our course and kickstart a recovery that lasted 26 consecutive quarters.”

“Finally, the euro has created solidarity in Europe – said the number one of the ECB – it has given us a symbol of unity in incredibly difficult times and the motivation to support each other in the darkest hours. This is the reason why new countries always want to join the euro area”.

The same story speaks for itself:

“For the past 25 years we have welcomed 9 new countries into the euro area, increased from 11 to 20 members. The most recent accession was that of Croatia at the beginning of this year”.

Lagarde quotes Mr. Euro Duisenberg: the euro is a triple contract

What future awaits now the euro?

The president of the ECB recalled the words of the former president of the Eurotower, Wim Duisenberg, known as Mr. Euro, for leading the historic transition that led euro area countries to abandon their national currencies to join the single currency.

When he withdrew the Charlemagne prize awarded to the euro in 2002, the then number one of the ECB, recalled Lagarde, “described the single currency as a triple contract”.

In what triple sense?

“It is a contract between countries that have decided to join forces – explained Lagarde – It is a contract between the ECB and European citizens aimed at satisfying their needs, especially price stability. And it is a contract between the Europeans themselves to share their common currency”.

But, Lagarde recalled, issuing a warning to the member countries of the Eurozone, “a contract does not only entail rights, but also responsibility“.

And “now it’s up to all of us – leaders, institutions and citizens – continue to honor this contract for many years to come”.

A speech, that of Christine Lagarde, uttered on the 25th anniversary of the birth of the ECB: the mother, one could say, of the euro, certainly the institution in charge of managing the launch of the single currency as the glue not only of the European economy, but of Europe itself.

Certainly, in recent years, anti-European and anti-Euro sentiments have given way to greater confidence in the very concept of a united Europe. Anti-euro slogans are no longer fashionable, to the extent that many sovereign political parties themselves no longer wave the flag of exit from the Eurozone.

It is always the numbers that sanction the change, as Christine Lagarde herself recalled:

“The share of those who view the euro favorably reached a low of around 60% during the sovereign debt crisis, to then rise to a level now close to 80%. The depth of this support was also evident at the polls, whenever euro area membership was a topic in national elections.

But such a conquest, the ECB president hinted, should not be taken for granted. Hence, the appeal to all European citizens, so that write a new chapter in the history of the euro.