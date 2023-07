By now the Italians have begun to recognize us as “Mrs. Zerbino”, this wrinkled old woman with a sly gaze who does not hesitate to hide her contempt for our country. Every time Lagarde moves we lose money. That’s what Giorgia Meloni said the day before yesterday. The head of the European Bank continues to raise interest rates, bringing Italians to their knees with mortgages skyrocketing.

