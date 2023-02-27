Home Business ECB, Lagarde: “There are reasons for a 50 basis point rate hike in March”
Business

ECB, Lagarde: “There are reasons for a 50 basis point rate hike in March”

by admin
ECB, Lagarde: “There are reasons for a 50 basis point rate hike in March”

“Since July, we have raised interest rates at an unprecedented rate. Interest rates are the most efficient tool in the current circumstances. There is every reason to believe that we will raise rates by 50 basis points in March. After that, we’ll see. We depend on data.” Thus the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde in an interview with the Indian newspaper The Economic Times last February 24th.

See also  [Opportunity mining]Two ministries and commissions issued a document to promote the high-quality development of industrial textiles and suggested that the three main investment lines should be carried out_ Securities Times Network

You may also like

Piazza Affari stands out in Europe (+1.7%), supported...

Stellantis buys stake in McEwen Copper, securing copper...

France launches the European alliance but Italy refuses...

Sky, the motor season is starting with Formula...

Resolution 2 of 02/27/2023 – Adoption of the...

Private equity, Italy beats the rest of the...

Piazza Affari tries again the attack at an...

Pd, with Schlein secretary, the PCI returns and...

Pd, a big goes away. Schlein effect. Others...

Shops, 100,000 businesses lost in 10 years, foreign...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy