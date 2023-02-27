8
“Since July, we have raised interest rates at an unprecedented rate. Interest rates are the most efficient tool in the current circumstances. There is every reason to believe that we will raise rates by 50 basis points in March. After that, we’ll see. We depend on data.” Thus the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde in an interview with the Indian newspaper The Economic Times last February 24th.
