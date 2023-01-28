ECB Day is almost upon us and, on the question of interest rates, the impression is that between the president of the central bank Christine Lagarde and the Italy of the Meloni government there is a war of nerves, which has already seen the BTPs as an illustrious victim for a long time. More generally, the whole of Italy.

On the secondary market, the 10-year BTP-Bund spread, also known as the Italy-Germany spread, or as the Eurozone risk thermometer, remains under control, below the 200 basis point threshold.

The rates of 10-year BTPs however, they repositioned themselves above the 4% threshold, with the Italian paper that does the math, as well as with the fear of a Lagarde stubbornly intent on raising rates to bring inflation in the euro area back to the ECB’s target of 2%, even with the boom in government bond issues scheduled for 2023.

NYU’s Nouriel Roubini said inflation is going to run hotter than even the Fed is expecting, causing the Fed to have to hike rates well above 5.25%, perhaps past 6%. He predicts the ECB will raise rates past 4%. This is why he rejects the “short and shallow” consensus idea. — Lisa Abramowicz (@lisaabramowicz1) January 17, 2023

Waiting for the ECB verdict of Lagarde, which will make its announcement on rates next Thursday 2 February 2023, while also giving more precise indications on how it will start disinvesting the huge quantity of BTPs and other euro area government bonds which it has hoarded with Quantitative Easing, the forecasts coming from the world of economists and strategists are wasted.

ECB, Nouriel Roubini and Amundi launch interest rates over 4%

It is worth mentioning what reported by Lisa Abramowicz @lisaabramowicz1 su Twitter:

a few days ago the journalist and anchorwoman of Bloomberg TV communicated the opinion of theeconomist Nouriel Roubini, according to which the ECB will raise rates to over 4%, thus well beyond the terminal rate that has been identified by various strategists at around 3.25%.

A Hawkish prophecy they also believe Amundi experts, that have warned that the markets, especially the European stock exchangeswould be betting on an inflation about-turn prematurely.

Markets disconnected from reality?

Definitely markets that are hoping for a turnaround by Lagarde & Co, still dazed, perhaps, by those indiscretions that were reported weeks ago by the Bloomberg news agency in the article “ECB Is Pondering Slower Hikes After Half Point in February”.

Italy immediately hoped for us: that day, 10-year BTP rates fell by more than 15 basis points to 3.86%, lowest since Christine Lagarde scared the markets with her hawkish statements on December 15, when interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the central bank deposit facility were raised respectively al 2,50%, al 2,75% and al 2,00%.

The perspective of a more lenient ECB towards inflation immediately triggered strong buys on Italian bonds, but not only.

“Although the 50 basis point rate hike in February that (Lagarde) indicated (in his Christmas greeting video message)increase support for prospect of a more limited rate hike, equal to 25 basis points“read the Bloomberg article published in mid-January

They thought about it the statements uttered by Christine Lagarde in primis e by other exponents of the Governing Council of the ECB, issued directly by Davos, during the World Economic Forum to change the cards on the table again, bringing tension back to the BTP market.

The spread has thus pointed upwards again, after having even capitulated at an altitude of 171 basis points, minimum since April 2022, mid-month.

Spread BTP-Bund: the target of Goldman Sachs

Bloomberg thus, in the following days, published another article dedicated to Italy and the moves of Lagarde’s ECB, with decidedly less bullish tones on BTPs.

In the article “Euro Area’s Best Bond Trade of the Year Is at Risk of Unwinding”, the agency has reported the opinions of various experts, who have launched a warning on the risk that the best bet of the year concerning BTPs will have a bad end.

Particularly Gareth Hill, fund manager at Royal London, said he believed that “this level of BTP-Bund spread seems to understate the risk”.

Or?

“We are in a context where the ECB is preparing for a restrictive policy and where the problem of inflation in Europe (in the euro area) is still present”.

For Hill, in short, it is inconceivable that the differential between the rates of 10-year BTPs and the German ones fluctuate around nine-month lows.

The problem is always the same: Italy remains one of the most indebted countries in the Eurozone, with a debt equal to 1.5 times the value of GDP, factor that makes the country among the most sensitive to the rise in the cost of money. And again: inflation in the euro area is at record, and ECB officials continue to predict even now significant rate hikes on the horizon.

In addition, there is the problem of new BTP issues, against an ECB that is no longer willing to lock down Italy with the purchase of BTPs: and this is a detail which, secondo Goldman Sachsis likely to make bond issues “particularly challenging”, if we consider the need to refinance debts for a value of 227 billion euros.

“Spreads are too low and should widen from current levels.” Jefferies’ Mohit Kumar commented to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg however indicates that not everyone believes this is the time to short BTPs.

For BlueBay, for example, the slowdown in inflation in the euro area expected in February and March should still support the rally of Italian government bonds. According to the manager Kaspar Hense, the BTP-Bund spread could even slip down to 150 basis points, at which, “it would make sense to opt for a short”.

Also positive at the moment on BTPs Societe Generale, which sees room for a further reduction in the spread, while Bank of America analysts have decided to refrain from betting on spread widening for now, pointing out that there are still many traders who continue to buy BTPs to cover previous accumulated short positions.

The Goldman Sachs strategists believe instead that the spread could go up to 235 basis points.

Nic Hoogewis, manager of Lombard Odier, also underlined that he believes that the so-called anti-spread shield saves BTPs – the efficiency of which has already been rejected by many – will be activated by Lagarde & Co only if the BTP-Bund spread reaches 300 basis points.

In the end BlueBay has identified the danger threshold for BTP rates as 5%. which would trigger investors, rekindling doubts about the sustainability of the Italian debt.

ECB: Meloni government attack VS Lagarde will it do an encore?

The last ECB-Day of 15 December saw the protagonist the attack by various members of the Meloni government against Christine Lagarde’s ECB.

On that day, 10-year BTP rates exceeded even 10-year yields Greek bonds and the BTP-Bund spread shot up over 200paying not only for the rate hike but also for the announcement of the end of free time for BTPs, one could say, with the imminent launch of the QT-Quantitative Tightening.

Like this the leader of the League Matteo Salvini:

“It is incredible, disconcerting and worrying that while there is a government that is doing everything to increase salaries and pensions and cut taxes, the ECB, on an afternoon in mid-December, you approve a law that burns billions of euros of savings in Italy and throughout Europe, making the spread jump”.

“I didn’t understand the Christmas present that President Lagarde wanted to give to Italy”. tweeted Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, later speaking in another post on Twitter about “decisions made and communicated with lightness and detachment” and increasing the dose, with reference to the effects of Lagarde’s statements on the Italy’s future debt.

For its part, since that last act of 2022, the number one of the Eurotower has remained firm in its positions, reiterating its iron determination to defeat the scourge of inflation. Until a few days ago, when he spoke of rates from Davos:

“We will stay on course until we get there in a restrictive territoryor long enough for inflation to return to 2%”said the president of the ECB, in a message that left no doubts.

“My mantra is to stay the course”: : a phrase that says it all and that sinks the hopes of Italy. On the other hand, Lagarde’s credibility is at stake (while Italy risks its future).