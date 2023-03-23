ECB, Lagarde: “To bring inflation down, we continue with a restrictive policy”

“We will get the price stability and we do not compromise on the commitment to report inflation at 2% in the medium term. To this end, we will follow a robust, data-driven strategy that sees us ready to act, but without compromising on our primary objective. In a world that is changing faster than anyone could have imagined, we must be both focused on the goal and resolute in the strategy to achieve it”. To say it is the president of the ECB Christine Lagardeat the end of his speech at the conference “The ECB and Its Watchers XXIII” in Frankfurt.

“For inflationary pressures to ease, it is important that our monetary policy stays firmly on a tightening course. This process is starting to have its effects only now”.

“Given the high uncertainty, it is even more important that the trajectory of rates is based on data. This implies that, a priori, we are neither committed to further raising rates nor that we have finished raising them”, he explained Lagardeunderlining that “if the baseline scenario of our most recent projections is confirmed, we still have a long way to go to ensure that inflationary pressures are defused”.

Panetta: “Narrow to be calibrated with caution”

“Our squeeze must be calibrated with prudence”, because “it is already having a strong impact on financial conditions and because we want to avoid unwanted financial volatility”. She said it Fabio Panettaa member of the board of the ECB, at the same conference.

“Monetary policy must remain fully adaptive to developments given the prevailing uncertainty, the timescales within which it operates and the risk of sudden financial strains,” he added. Panettaunderlining how this requires “a data-driven approach, which does not prejudge future policy decisions and which reflects the risks”.

