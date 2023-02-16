Home Business ECB, Lane: “rate hike effect has not yet fully manifested itself”
Philip Lane, chief economist at the ECB, said much of the impact on inflation of recent interest rate hikes has yet to materialize.

“Monetary policy actions are clearly tightening financial conditions, reducing credit volumes and altering the behavior of households and businesses,” Lane said. “At the same time, much of the final inflation impact of our policy measures to date is still in the pipeline.”

According to Lane, “decisions made by officials will bring price growth back to the 2% target. Models suggest that monetary tightening will reduce inflation by 1.2 percentage points this year and 1.8 percentage points in 2024,” she said.

Meanwhile, signs are emerging of possible differences between officials over the path to follow after the next hike in March. For some, including Fabio Panetta, an easing of the restrictions would be adequate, while others would opt for other more marked interventions, even if the decisions will depend on the data.

