An “artificially backed” cryptocurrency that “should not be legitimized by regulators or financial firms, as it is similar to gambling.” These are the words that come from the ECB regarding Bitcoin, in a post on the bank’s official blog with an emblematic title: “Bitcoin’s last stand”. The authors of the article – Ulrich Bindseil and Juergen Schaaf (the former managing director of the Market Infrastructure and Payments division, the latter an advisor…