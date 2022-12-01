Home Business ECB lunges against cryptocurrencies: «Bitcoin will soon be irrelevant»
Business

ECB lunges against cryptocurrencies: «Bitcoin will soon be irrelevant»

by admin
ECB lunges against cryptocurrencies: «Bitcoin will soon be irrelevant»

An “artificially backed” cryptocurrency that “should not be legitimized by regulators or financial firms, as it is similar to gambling.” These are the words that come from the ECB regarding Bitcoin, in a post on the bank’s official blog with an emblematic title: “Bitcoin’s last stand”. The authors of the article – Ulrich Bindseil and Juergen Schaaf (the former managing director of the Market Infrastructure and Payments division, the latter an advisor…

See also  Northbound funds today bought 2.37 billion yuan in net purchases of Wuliangye 1.261 billion yuan and Kweichow Moutai 1.016 billion yuan

You may also like

Wall Street: post-Fed euphoria completely dismantles. Futures down,...

Nissan Townstar EV: the electric commercial vehicle to...

Huafang Group’s offering price is 2.80-3.60 Hong Kong...

Juve, the prosecutors sign the request for a...

A new train to Malpensa: from 2024 it...

The short-term supply and demand continue to stalemate,...

Poste Italiane: partnership with Banca AideXa to facilitate...

The market demand continues to be poor, and...

Campari accelerating on Tannico. Ready to go up...

It is expected that the nylon filament market...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy