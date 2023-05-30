ECB, M3 money supply slows down in April: +1.9%

The annual growth rate of thebroad monetary aggregate M3 fell to 1.9% in April 2023 from 2.5% in March, averaging 2.4% in the three months to April. As regards the components of M3, the annual growth rate of the narrower aggregate M1, which includes circulating e deposits overnightwas -5.2 percent in April, from -4.2 percent in March.

The annual growth rate of the deposits short-term loans other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) rose to 21.1% in April from 20.0% in March. The annual growth rate of the instruments negotiable (M3-M2) fell to 21.9% in April from 23.9% in March. These are some of the data published this morning by the European Central Bank about the trends monetary in the euro area updated to April 2023.

Observing the contribution of the components the annual growth rate of M3 , the narrower aggregate M1 contributed by -3.8 percentage points (down from -3.1 percentage points in March), short-term deposits other than overnight deposits (M2-M1) contributed 4.7 percentage points (in up by 4.5 percentage points) and marketable instruments (M3-M2) contributed 1.0 percentage points (down by 1.1 percentage points).

The growth rate of deposits is declining

From the point of view of sectors holding deposits in M3, the annual growth rate of deposits from the families fell to 1.6% in April from 2.0% in March, while the annual growth rate of bank deposits society non financials stood at 1.2% in April, compared to 1.3% in March. Finally, the annual growth rate of bank deposits non-monetary financial companies (excluding insurance companies and pension funds) was -4.1% in April, compared to -4.7% in March.

To reflect changes in the consolidated balance sheet items of monetary financial institutions (MFIs) other than M3 ( counterparts of M3 ), the Rate of growth annual growth of M3 in April 2023 can be broken down as follows: credit to the private sector contributed 2.4 percentage points (down from 2.8 percentage points in March), net foreign assets contributed 0.6 percentage points (up from 0.2 percentage points), the credit at administrations public contributed -0.4 percentage points (down from 0.0 percentage points), longer-term financial liabilities contributed -1.0 percentage points (as in the previous month), and the remaining counterparties of M3 contributed contributed 0.2 percentage points (from 0.5 percentage points).

Credit is down

As for the dynamics credit sector, the annual growth rate of total credit to euro area residents decreased to 1.5% in April 2023 from 2.0% in the previous month. The annual growth rate of credit to general government was -0.9% in April, compared with -0.1% in March, while the annual growth rate of credit to the private sector decreased to 2 .5% in April from 2.9% in March.

The annual growth rate of loans adjusted to sector private (ie adjusted for loan sales, securitization and notional cash pooling) fell to 3.3% in April from 3.9% in March. Between sectors debtorsthe annual growth rate of adjusted loans to households fell to 2.5% in April from 2.9% in March, while the annual growth rate of adjusted loans to non-financial corporations fell to 4, 6% in April from 5.2% in March.

(Ticker)