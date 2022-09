Gazprom’s announcement on the new block to the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline weighs on the markets of the Old Continent in the week of the ECB and the decisions of the European Council on the gas price ceiling. Let’s take stock of the markets in the Live Stock Exchange episode today at 17:30 together with Pierpaolo ScandurraCertificate Journal, Nevia GregoriniBNP Paribas Cib e Giancarlo PriscoTrader.