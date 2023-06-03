ECB Minute: Some members preferred 50 basis point increase

“A number of members initially expressed their preference for a 50 basis point hike in interest rates, given the risks to the inflation outlook posed by continued upside inflation surprises and above-than-expected inflation. target for at least four years, as well as the high risk of de-anchoring inflation expectations”.

This is what we read in the minutes of the meeting of 3 and 4 May of the ECB, published today.

These members saw “the risk of tightening rates too much as less than the risk of tightening too little”. Furthermore, the view was expressed that the turbulence in the financial markets had been short-lived and “had not exerted a significant further tightening impulse”. At the same time, most of these members said they “could accept the proposed rate increase of 25 basis points”.