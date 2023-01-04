In November, the indicator of new loans to households for house purchase increased by 21 basis points to 2.88%, driven by the interest rate effect.
This was announced by the ECB according to which the composite interest rate on new deposits with pre-established maturity of households increased by 28 basis points to 1.26%, also mainly driven by the effect of interest rates.
