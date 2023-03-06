Mortgages and rates: Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB (European Central Bank), launches an appeal to banks and governments.

The banks, suggests the number one of the Eurotower in an interview with Grupo Vocento, a Spanish media company, renegotiate mortgages to avoid the formation, in their balance sheets, of non-performing loans and non-performing loans, NPLs, due to the difficulty or impossibility of debtors to repay the loans.

The governments of the euro area help the most vulnerable, such as pensioners who receive meager allowances.

At a time when her credibility is dented to say the least, due to the continuous rises in interest rates that she continues undaunted to launch and hope for, Christine Lagarde wears the guise of champion of the weakest, criticizing, albeit indirectly, both banks and governments.

“I’m sure many banks are ready to reconsider the conditions applied to loans”she says, when asked by Grupo Vocento, underlining that “it is in their interest to avoid the formation of NPLs and to have debtors” with good credit.

The number one of the ECB speaks clearly of mortgages, in spite of those who point out that, if mortgage installments are going up, it is as a result of all those monetary tightenings that the European Central Bank itself has decided to launch to try to dampen the growth of inflation.

“Adjustable rate mortgages are a double-edged sword – explains the former director of the IMF (International Monetary Fund – When interest is very low, people benefit from lower installments. But when rates (on mortgages) rise (as happened due to inflation) , the monthly installments (on mortgages) also increase”.

E “I’m sure – emphasizes Lagarde – that many banks are ready to renegotiate (mortgages) in order to lighten the burden on families”.

Lagarde ‘champion’ of those who take out mortgages

In explaining why it is in the banks’ own interest to do so, Lagarde points out that, after all, banks “they know that, when inflation is under control, interest rates will fall”.

And if interest rates go down, it will go down too all the manna from heaven that the banks are receiving thanks to the effect that monetary tightening has on their profitability, in technical terms on their NII (interest margin).

Which practically means that when the ECB stops raising rates, the banks themselves will lack an assist to their profitability “They won’t want to see NPLs on their balance sheets.”

The rebuke to Lagarde’s banks also goes beyond the question of higher mortgage rates.

When asked by the journalist, who points out another phenomenon that is being talked about a lot, namely that of low remuneration that institutions are paying to current account holdersdespite the application of much higher lending rates that make them richer, the answer is as follows:

“Again, we are talking about a relationship between a bank and its customers. When interest rates go up, when the cost of borrowing goes up, obviously we have to discuss the remuneration of deposits, which can be increased”.

Lagarde curries the governments. The phrase about retirees

In the interview, the president of the European Central Bank does not spare governments either. When asked about the suffering of many families, grappling with an expensive life that increasingly besieges and devours their purchasing power, Lagarde replies with these words:

“I know you are suffering frominflation. THEin particular they suffer the most vulnerable people and who is more exposed, such as low-income retirees. At the ECB, we believe that government aid should be targeted at these vulnerable people.”

Having said this, the warning that lately the central bank has not stopped raising funds has not been overlooked, i.e. the need for government aid “are temporary”. And what therefore, “when the situation improves, when energy prices fall and food prices stabilize, governments withdraw those supports.”

In any case, in line with the rule of tre T (targeted, temporary, tailored), “these measures (helping citizens by governments) are established in order to encourage people to save on energy, rather than using it as if it cost nothing).

ECB and rates: Lagarde does not retreat, up 50bp in March. And she also talks ..

In the interview given to Grupo Vocento, Christine Lagarde reiterated again his view on Eurozone rates and inflation.

“It is very probable that we will raise interest rates by 50 basis points – he stressed, referring to the upcoming decision on rates that the central bank’s Governing Council will announce next Thursday, March 16 – This is a decision that was indicated in our last monetary policy meeting, and all the numbers we have seen in the last days are confirming that this interest rate hike is very, very likely.”

In the last hours, the hawkish spirit of the European Central Bank it has also been strengthened.

Really, the hawk of the ECB Robert Holzmann, governor of the central bank of Austria, he said he hoped that “interest rates peak next year”, suggesting that the long-awaited break in rate hikes is far off.

It was also to take the floor today ECB chief economist Philip Lane, who said that while there are signs of weaker inflationary pressure – signals coming from the energy commodity market, from economic activity and also from supply chain bottlenecks – rising prices support higher interest rates even after March. In short, the doves, the message seems clear, resign themselves.