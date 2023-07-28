ECB, new rate hike: all of today’s news

No break for the European Central Bank. There is a new tightening of interest rates, increased by 25 basis points also in July, one year after the anniversary of the first increase in the cost of money. After 425 basis points of increases, the work of President Christine Lagarde and her Board is still not done. Inflation is still biting the eurozone. And the medicine, given the single mandate of the ECB, is given by the tightening of credit conditions. Frankfurt’s monetary policy transmission process is succeeding. The cooling of the price flare-ups is taking place. But, warns the Eurotower, you need to be patient.

One year after the first rate hike, the “journey” is not over yet. The persistence of inflation, especially the underlying one (therefore purged of energy and food), is still above the initial estimates of the ECB. Therefore, one must continue with the tightening. Not an easy task given that a growing number of governors of the Eurosystem, including Italy, are asking for more gradual restrictions. Precisely to prevent the specter of a recession, a hypothesis which did not occur last winter but which could arise during the next, from deteriorating the economic activity of the euro area. A not so remote scenario, according to ECB policymakers. Which are monitoring the conditions of supply, but above all of demand, of credit in the Eurozone on a daily basis.

The decrease in prices is too slow. “Inflation continues to fall, but it is expected to remain too high for too long,” explains the ECB. The Governing Council, it is underlined, “is determined to ensure that inflation returns promptly to its medium-term objective of 2%”. The rate hike for July “reflects the Governing Council’s assessment of the inflation outlook, underlying inflation dynamics and the strength of monetary policy transmission”. Developments since the last meeting “support the expectation that inflation will fall further in the rest of the year, but will remain above target for an extended period”. Although some measures show signs of easing, this is Frankfurt’s reasoning, “core inflation remains high overall”. Past rate hikes continue to be “forcefully transmitted: lending conditions have once again tightened and are holding back demand more and more, an important factor in bringing inflation back to target”. The problem will be to avoid a recession.

The novelty is that something changes on the minimum reserves. Specifically, “the Governing Council has decided to set the remuneration at 0%” of this segment. This decision will preserve “the effectiveness of monetary policy by maintaining the current degree of control over the stance of monetary policy and ensuring the full transmission of interest rate decisions to the money markets”. At the same time, the ECB remarks, “it will improve the efficiency of monetary policy by reducing the overall amount of interest that must be paid on reserves to implement the appropriate position”

Positive news on the Quantitative tightening front. “The Asset Purchase Program (APP) portfolio is declining at a measured and predictable pace, as the Eurosystem no longer reinvests principal payments of maturing securities.” As regards the Pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP), the Governing Council “intends to reinvest the principal payments of maturing securities purchased under the program at least until the end of 2024. In any case, the future roll-off of the portfolio Pepp will be managed in a way that avoids interference with an appropriate monetary policy stance.” It remains certain that the Governing Council “will continue to apply flexibility in the reinvestment of maturing redemptions in the PEPP portfolio, in order to counter the risks to the monetary policy transmission mechanism linked to the pandemic”. Also in light of the possible new increases. Which may still be needed for a good part of 2023.

The banking universe also confirms the basic concept. “Even if inflation has slowed, price pressures will only slowly ease. While inflation is cooling down, core price pressures are still too strong for the ECB to stop,” Allianz analysts note. This is because “annual inflation is still close to three times the ECB’s price stability target of 2%”. Of course, “overall inflation fell to 5.5% y/y in June (6.1% y/y in May), thanks to the drop in energy and food prices (-5.6% y/y and 11.7% y/y)». But at the same time «core inflation increased (again) to 5.4% y/y (5.3% y/y in May), but remains below the all-time high of 5.7% y/y March”. While energy inflation will fall “precipitously in the coming quarters (due to strong disinflationary base effects, services inflation will remain elevated for the rest of the year, with wages accelerating on the back of continued robust demand, in especially for tourism» explain the Allianz economists.

There was no shortage of preventive criticism from the Italian government. “It is a mistake to keep raising interest rates. Businesses and households are damaged and a recession is risked. Not only that, they also raise mortgages», explained the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, Antonio Tajani, secretary of Forza Italia, mid-morning.

Nothing has been decided yet for September. As reiterated several times by Lagarde, the data that will arrive will be the sextant able to trace the direction of the ECB. Were there a slowdown in price flare-ups, one could reflect on a pause, anticipated by the governor of the National Bank of the Netherlands, Klaas Knot, a few days ago. If not, the squeeze will have to continue.