It will not be the ECB that will help companies in the energy sector, but governments should be the ones to take care of it by implementing the appropriate fiscal measures. This was said by the president of the Frankfurt institute Christine Lagarde.

“In the current environment of high volatility, it is important to put in place budgetary measures to provide liquidity to solvent operators in the energy market, especially utilities,” the president said at a press conference.

Lagarde said the ECB is ready to provide liquidity to banks as part of its usual central bank operations, but that utilities are outside its remit.