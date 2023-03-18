Home Business ECB: no risk of contagion for banks in the euro area
European Central Bank supervisors see no contagion to eurozone banks from the recent turmoil, a source told Reuters, adding that supervisors have been told deposits have remained stable across eurozone banks. and that the exposure to Credit Suisse is immaterial. “Although markets are relieved that the Swiss central bank has intervened, sentiment is likely to remain very fragile, especially as investors are likely to worry about any economic impact of aggressive monetary tightening by the ECB,” he said. Frédérique Carrier, Head of Investment Strategy at RBC Wealth Management.

