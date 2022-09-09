Home Business ECB on anti-spread shield saves BTP: ‘I don’t think there will be anything other than TPI, we will intervene in case of need’. 10 y rates aim for 4%
Business

ECB on anti-spread shield saves BTP: ‘I don’t think there will be anything other than TPI, we will intervene in case of need’. 10 y rates aim for 4%

by admin

Thus ECB number one Christine Lagarde to a question that was posed to her during the press conference following the announcement of the rate hike by 75 basis points, relating to the anti-spread shield saves BTP, or even the anti-fragmentation tool TPI, announced in the previous meeting on 21 July: “I do not think there will be more of the ICC”, he said, reassuring however that “we are ready to intervene in case of need”.

On 21 July, on the day of the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in an Italy shaken by the government crisis, Christine Lagarde’s ECB announced the long-awaited anti-fragmentation shield of the euro area, known in Italy as anti-spread shield or save BTP.

The shield was baptized TPI (Transmission Protection Instrument). At the moment, the 10-year BTP rate stands at 3.96%, against a BTP-Bund spread of 230 basis points. The rates therefore return towards the 4% threshold; at 2.15 pm Italian time they traveled at 3.83%.

The Governing Council of the ECB today decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 75 basis points.

Interest rates on main refinancing operations, marginal lending facility and central bank deposits will be raised to 1.25%, 1.50% and 0.75% respectively, with effect from 14 September 2022.

The statement with which the ECB announced the monetary tightening states that “in perspective, the ECB experts have significantly revised upwards the projections on inflation, which would therefore reach an average of 8.1% in 2022, at 5 , 5% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024 “.

You may also like

ECB, Lagarde on QT: ‘now we focus on...

The CCP released frozen meat reserves and people...

Powell (Fed): Inflation can be tamed without very...

ECB on euro area GDP: Lagarde presents worst-case...

Fed: Powell confirms strong commitment to control inflation

With a total investment of 16.9 billion yuan,...

ECB and inflation threat, Lagarde makes mea culpa...

1.5 million from the Same Foundation for anti-Covid...

Stellantis: 4 electric Jeep models by 2025

Ischia, bureaucracy slows down Regina Isabella’s investment in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy