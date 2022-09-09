Thus ECB number one Christine Lagarde to a question that was posed to her during the press conference following the announcement of the rate hike by 75 basis points, relating to the anti-spread shield saves BTP, or even the anti-fragmentation tool TPI, announced in the previous meeting on 21 July: “I do not think there will be more of the ICC”, he said, reassuring however that “we are ready to intervene in case of need”.

On 21 July, on the day of the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in an Italy shaken by the government crisis, Christine Lagarde’s ECB announced the long-awaited anti-fragmentation shield of the euro area, known in Italy as anti-spread shield or save BTP.

The shield was baptized TPI (Transmission Protection Instrument). At the moment, the 10-year BTP rate stands at 3.96%, against a BTP-Bund spread of 230 basis points. The rates therefore return towards the 4% threshold; at 2.15 pm Italian time they traveled at 3.83%.

The Governing Council of the ECB today decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 75 basis points.

Interest rates on main refinancing operations, marginal lending facility and central bank deposits will be raised to 1.25%, 1.50% and 0.75% respectively, with effect from 14 September 2022.

The statement with which the ECB announced the monetary tightening states that “in perspective, the ECB experts have significantly revised upwards the projections on inflation, which would therefore reach an average of 8.1% in 2022, at 5 , 5% in 2023 and 2.3% in 2024 “.