ECB on euro area GDP: Lagarde presents worst-case scenario with total Russia gas stop and energy rationing

Does the ECB foresee the arrival of a recession in the euro area or not? In the press conference following the 75-point rate hike announced today by the European central bank, Christine Lagarde, number one of the institute, specified that the central bank staff has a base scenario and a downside scenario: a decidedly gloomy downside scenario , as he pointed out, which expects the Eurozone to fall into recession in 2023.

It should be noted, according to the statement released today by the ECB that, in the base scenario, the outlook on economic growth (GDP growth) in the euro area has already recorded a marked downward revision for the remainder of this year and throughout 2023.

Estimates are now for GDP growth of 3.1% in 2022, 0.9% in 2023 and 1.9% in 2024.

But in the downside scenario, a recession is expected in 2023.

Lagarde explained that the downside scenario foresees “a total interruption of the gas supply” – which, Lagarde said today, has already happened with the stop of the gas that arrived from Russia to Europe through the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline – and the energy rationing.

The scenario does not take into account the increased gas supply from other producing countries such as those in the Pacific Area, such as Norway or the United States.

