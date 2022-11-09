Inflation is widening the gap between rich and poor in the eurozone. The latest study by the European Central Bank (ECB) shows that the gap has been constant over the last decade, while the energy crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine is making the weakest households pay the highest bill. The gap between the wealthiest and most disadvantaged classes is getting wider and wider. And it is a factor that, underlines the institution led by Christine Lagarde, “could threaten even more the stability of low-income families”. Hence, with repercussions on the solidity of the banking system.

Data in hand, the burden of the current crisis, amid flare-ups in prices and soaring energy costs, is in the hands of the most vulnerable. And that is, people already embraced by the subprime crisis, the global financial crisis, the eurozone crisis, the pandemic and the war. I study “The impact of the recent rise in inflation on low-income households”Analyzed the inflation gap between 20% of incomes made up of the poorest families and 20% of the richest. Remaining contained between -0.25 and +0.25 percentage points between 2011 and November 2021, with the energy shock that gap jumped to 1.9 points last September. The consequences on liquidity, savings capacity, and the payment flow of electricity, gas and telephone bills are easy.

Specifically, the ECB highlights the reasons why weak nuclei are the most impacted by the current crisis, with price formation dynamics never experienced since the introduction of the euro. “Low-income households are more vulnerable to these price changes, as they spend a greater share of their total consumption expenditure on essential goods such as food, electricity, gas and heating, tend to save less and are more subject to liquidity constraints. », He points out. Euro area governments have taken ‘measures to cushion the impact of recent inflation on households, but so far all income groups perceive these measures as insufficient, particularly low-income households’. This indicates that “there is room for improvement in the way support measures are targeted at low-income families.”

The result is clear. According to the ECB, “the gap between the actual inflation rates experienced by the lowest and highest income quintiles, calculated using data on household consumption patterns, is at its highest since 2006”. Moreover, precisely because low-income families are eroding both income and wealth, “they therefore have less room to amortize large increases in their cost of living through savings.” The blanket is short, especially for countries with the smallest fiscal space, such as Italy.

Meanwhile, consumer expectations are not good. European households drastically reduced their income growth expectations over the next 12 months, despite spending forecasts that remained unchanged. The latest quarterly report from the Frankfurt institution says so. The “Consumers’ Expectations Survey“In November explains that” families expect nominal income growth to be 0.6% in the next 12 months, compared to 1% in August “, with a more marked decline in the 55-70 age group and on average incomes. In addition, “the growth expectations of nominal expenditure remain unchanged at 4.5%”, but lower for the youth group (18-34 years).

Even in the light of this gloomy picture it will be difficult for Lagarde to move in the coming months. As Gero Jung, chief economist at Mirabaud points out, “the outcome of the last meeting suggests that the Frankfurt institute is now completely dependent on data and that monetary policy is not on automatic pilot.” Moreover, he says, “the fact that President Lagarde has emphasized the delay with which monetary policy unfolds its effects suggests a less rigid future”. In Germany, “business confidence remains weak and there does not seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel, as the country has lost its role as Europe’s locomotive.” In Italy, Jung points out, “demand remains weak as the increase in gas prices is significantly transferred to consumer prices, in particular through the cost of electricity”. It is for this reason, he says, that “we expect a contraction of the Italian economy in this quarter and at the beginning of next year and a contraction of GDP in 2023”. A grain for the Meloni government, as well as for families and businesses, already weakened by the current energy crisis.