ECB, Panetta: inflation at 6.1% too high, we will bring it back to 2%

So Fabio Panetta, member of the Executive Committee of the European Central Bank (ECB) in an interview with Le Monde, also published on the Eurotower website, referring to the scourge of inflation in the Eurozone.

“There is no doubt that 6.1 percent is too high, but citizens need not fear. We will bring inflation back to 2 percent,” Panetta told the French newspaper.

“In less than a year we have raised interest rates decisively, from -0.5 percent to 3.25 percent. And now inflation is falling, as confirmed by the data released yesterday”.

When asked how long it will be before inflation returns to reasonable levels, such as 3 percent, Panetta replied:

“Our March economic projections suggest that inflation will be around 3 percent early next year and around 2 percent in 2025. But this scenario obviously doesn’t take into account any new shocks.”