ECB, Panetta: ‘raising rates against inflation, but exaggerating would risk damaging growth’

“A restrictive monetary policy is aimed at ensuring that inflation does not become entrenched.” So Fabio Panetta, member of the Governing Council of the ECB, who nevertheless issued a warning:

“The European Central Bank must continue to raise rates, but must avoid too restrictive a policy, as it could destroy production capacity and make the recession more acute.”

To be precise, “if we were to squeeze demand excessively and persistently, we would face the risk of permanently sliding growth below the trend”, explained Fabio Panetta.

And “this confirms the assumption – continued the ECB exponent – that, as long as inflation expectations remain anchored, monetary policy will have to adjust (rates), but not overreact”.

