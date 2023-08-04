Home » ECB, Panetta seeks truce with the hawks: “High rates for a long time but no more hikes”
ECB, Panetta seeks truce with the hawks: "High rates for a long time but no more hikes"

ECB, Panetta seeks truce with the hawks: “High rates for a long time but no more hikes”

Panetta, Gentiloni and Lagarde. Photo Lapresse

Monetary policy can operate not only by raising rates but also by maintaining the prevailing level of official rates for longer. In other words, persistence matters as much as level”. Fabio Panetta speaking at a conference organized by the Bocconi University of Milan. As reported by La Stampa, in fact the governor appointed of Bank of Italy is asking the central bank for more time so that monetary policy can be transferred to the real economy.

“A position that incorporates persistence – explains Panetta – offers more possibilities to flexibly adjust our policy in the light of incoming data, while leaving no room to waver in the fight against inflation. And indeed, there is no doubt: we are fully committed to bringing inflation back to our target in a timely manner“.

“So – continues Panetta – we need to get the right disinflation. To this end, when guiding the stance of monetary policy, persistence is becoming as important as the level of our official rates. This is especially true given that the risks to the outlook inflation have become more balanced, while risks to the economic outlook have shifted to the downside”.

