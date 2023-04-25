ECB prepares markets for another rate hike on May 4th

The data speak for another rate hike by the ECB, says its chief economist Philip Lane. ECB/La Nacion via ZUMA Press

The European Central Bank (ECB) is heading for another rate hike at its meeting next week. “The data suggests that we should raise rates again,” said ECB chief economist Philip Lane. On May 4, the ECB will decide on the key interest rates for the euro area. The day before, the US Federal Reserve decides on the key interest rates in the USA.

The European Central Bank (ECB) is preparing the markets for another rate hike in the coming week. “For our next ECB Governing Council meeting on May 4th, the latest data suggests that we should hike rates again,” said the chief economist of the European Central Bank (ECB), Philip Lane, the French newspaper Le Monde. “This is still not the right time to stop.” Lane left the size of a rate hike – whether 0.25 percentage point or 0.50 percentage point – open.

Since July 2022, the ECB has raised interest rates for the euro zone six times in a row. At their March meeting, the euro currency watchdogs had decided on interest rates by 0.5 points. The interest rate at which banks can borrow money from the ECB has been 3.5 percent since then. Commercial banks that park money with the central bank receive 3.0 percent interest on it.

Also the German ECB board member Isabel Schnabel reiterated its determination to further raise interest rates: From their point of view, it was clear “that further interest rate increases are necessary,” said Schnabel in an interview with “Politico”. “But the magnitude of the rate hikes will depend on the data ahead.” When asked, Schnabel replied, “Data dependency means 50 basis points is not off the table.”

The first estimates for economic growth in the euro zone in the first quarter and the first inflation figures for April from Germany, France and Spain are therefore eagerly awaited this Friday.

Pros and cons of a rate hike by the ECB

With the interest rate hikes, the currency watchdogs are trying to curb inflation that has been high for months. Higher interest rates make loans more expensive. This can slow down demand and counteract high inflation rates. In the medium term, the ECB is aiming for price stability in the euro area with an inflation rate of two percent. Currently, the general rate of inflation is 6.9 percent in the euro zone and 7.4 percent in Germany.

“Inflation has been above our target since mid-2021, so it’s been too high for almost two years,” Lane said. “And the longer inflation stays too high, the greater the risk that people’s perceptions will change, that they will lose confidence in our ability to get back to our 2% target.” That is not the case at the moment, but that is why we want to bring inflation back to two percent in good time.”

When making their interest rate decisions, the central banks must also take into account the consequences of higher interest rates on the economy and the stability of the financial sector. The top economist Gabriel Felbermayr therefore sees little scope for higher interest rates. In order to really push inflation down to two percent, the ECB would have to accept “a deep recession”. Felbermayr therefore expects that the ECB will give up the 2 percent target and keep inflation at three percent for a longer period of time.

