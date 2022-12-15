Home Business ECB QT effect on BTPs: 10-year rate boom, Spread over 200
I BTPs immediately feel the blow QT-Quantitative Tightening announced today by the ECB, in conjunction with the rate hike of 50 basis points.

No more Quantitative easing for Italian paper or even no more APPs (or PPAs in Italian), technical name of the bazooka that was launched by the former ECB president Mario Draghi to lock down Italy from speculation. Not suddenly, though.

The App Program Portfolio, reads the ECB statement itselfwill be reduced at a measured and predictable pace, as the Eurosystem will only partially reinvest the principal repayments on maturing securities. The pace of this reduction will average €15 billion per month until the end of the second quarter of 2023 and will then be determined over time“.

The 10-year interest rates Thus BTPs soar on the secondary market by almost 27 points (26.8 points), flying to 4.125% leading the BTP-Bund spread to flare up beyond the 200 point threshold, up to 201.5, up by a good 10 basis points.

Lagarde he said that, with the QT-Quantitative Tightening, the rate of reduction of the government bonds of the euro area present in the balance sheet of the ECB, equal to -15 billion bonds per month, appears “appropriate as a start“.

