ECB raises interest rates again: base rate at 3.75 percent

The rapid turnaround in interest rates, which the central banks in the USA and Great Britain initiated before the ECB after years of extremely cheap money, is not only positive for banks. This was most recently seen in the USA, where three institutions have already collapsed after enormous withdrawals of funds due to liquidity concerns. The US Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the tenth time in a row on Wednesday: After a jump of 0.25 percentage points, the key interest rate in the USA is now in a range of 5.0 to 5.25 percent.

