ECB raises key interest rate in the euro area to 3.75 percent

In the fight against inflation, the European Central Bank is slowing down its rate hikes. In the seventh interest rate hike in a row, the head of the central bank, Christine Lagarde, raised the key interest rate, this time by a quarter of a percentage point. The fight against the ongoing price surge is far from over.

The European Central Bank increases the key interest rates again by 0.25 percentage points. The central key interest rate thus rises to 3.75 percent. “The ECB could have been a little braver,” says Dietmar Deffner from the WELT business editorial team.

Dhe euro currency watchdogs are slowing down a bit with their seventh interest rate hike in a row. The Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB) decided on Thursday to raise key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points in the euro zone. Previously, there had been three increases of 0.50 points.

The key interest rate, at which commercial banks can get fresh money from the ECB, has now risen to 3.75 percent. If banks park money at the ECB, they will receive 3.25 percent interest in future, as the central bank announced in Frankfurt.

With the interest rate hikes that began last July, the monetary watchdogs are trying to curb high inflation. Higher interest rates make loans more expensive. This can slow down demand and counteract high inflation rates. In the medium term, the ECB is aiming for price stability in the euro area with an inflation rate of two percent.

“Inflation has been above our target since mid-2021, so it has been too high for almost two years,” said ECB chief economist Philip R. Lane in a recent interview and announced another rate hike for the May meeting. “This is still not the right time to stop.”

In April, inflation in the euro zone picked up again somewhat. According to a first estimate by the statistics office Eurostat, consumer prices in the currency area of ​​the 20 countries were 7.0 percent above the level of the same month last year. In March, the annual rate of inflation in the euro zone had fallen significantly from 8.5 percent to 6.9 percent.

“The longer inflation remains too high, the greater the risk that people’s perceptions will change, that they will lose confidence in our ability to return to our 2% target,” Lane warned.

Higher inflation rates cause purchasing power to dwindle: consumers can afford less for one euro. This weighs on economic growth, for which private consumption is an important pillar. On the other hand, rising interest rates make loans more expensive for companies, which is why one or the other investment could fail. That is also slowing down the economy.

At the same time, the central bank no longer intends to use the funds from expiring securities from the general purchase program APP to purchase new bonds from July onwards. The ECB had already stopped buying fresh securities as part of the program on July 1, 2022.

The rapid turnaround in interest rates, which the central banks in the USA and Great Britain initiated before the ECB after years of extremely cheap money, is not only positive for banks. This was most recently seen in the USA, where three institutions have already collapsed after enormous withdrawals of funds due to liquidity concerns. The US Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the tenth time in a row on Wednesday: After a jump of 0.25 percentage points, the key interest rate in the USA is now in a range of 5.0 to 5.25 percent.

