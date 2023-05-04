ECB raises key interest rates for the euro zone by 0.25 percentage points

External content not available

The ECB is fighting inflation with higher interest rates. In Germany, the inflation rate in April was 7.2 percent, barely below its peak of 8.8 percent in October. In the euro zone, the inflation rate even rose minimally to 7.0 percent in April. At the same time, inflation is spreading more and more throughout the economy, beyond the energy and food price shocks. The ECB expects an average inflation rate of 5.3 percent for this year. In 2024 it will drop to 2.9.

The ECB is aiming for an inflation rate of two percent. “The future decisions of the Governing Council will ensure that key interest rates are brought to a level that is sufficiently restrictive to ensure a timely return of inflation to the medium-term target of 2%,” the ECB said.

Interest rate increases dampen economic activity and thus inflation. In doing so, however, they are also slowing down the economy, which is already shaky as a result of the corona pandemic and the Ukraine war. Higher interest rates also harbor risks as well as opportunities for banks. In the USA in particular, several banks were caught up in severe turbulence. Just earlier this week, First Republic Bank was taken over by JPMorgan Chase in a state-organized bailout.

The ECB and its President Christine Lagarde have raised the key interest rates for the euro zone again. The European Central Bank (ECB) raised the key interest rate for the euro area again on Thursday, but reduced the pace of its rate hikes to 0.25 percentage points. The interest rate at which banks can borrow money from the ECB is now 3.75 percent. The interest rate at which banks can deposit money with the ECB is 3.25 percent. The ECB follows the Fed with its rate hike. The US Federal Reserve also raised interest rates by 0.25 percentage points on Wednesday. In the fight against stubbornly high inflation, the European Central Bank (ECB) has raised the key interest rate for the euro zone for the seventh time in a row. However, the ECB slowed the pace of its rate hikes to 0.25 percentage points on Thursday. Most recently, it had increased key interest rates by 0.5 percentage points in March. The European Central Bank followed the US Federal Reserve with its decision. The Fed also raised US interest rates by 0.25 percentage points on Wednesday. The ECB has now raised interest rates seven times in a row since turning the interest rate hike in the summer of 2022. These are the fastest and strongest rate hikes in the history of the ECB, i.e. since the introduction of the euro in 1999. "The inflation outlook will remain too high for a long time," the ECB wrote with its decision on Thursday. The interest rate at which banks can borrow money from the central bank has risen to 3.75 percent. The deposit rate at which banks can deposit money with the ECB is now 3.25 percent. The interest rate increase of this magnitude was largely expected on the markets and by economists. As a result, interest rates on savings are likely to continue to rise, but so are interest rates on loans and construction projects.

