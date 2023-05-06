ECB raises rates by 25 basis points. Mortgages, price increases up to 237 euros are on the way

The ECB raises rates by 25 basis points

Imitating the analogous decision adopted yesterday by the Federal Reservealso there Bce slows down on the rate hike path: after the 50-point adjustment decided in March, in fact, at the Executive Committee meeting that has just ended, a decision was up 25 points for the three reference interest rates.

Therefore, from May 10, the interest rates on operations of major refinancingon the operations of marginal refinancing and on deposits with the central bank will be raised respectively to 3.75%, 4.00% and 3.25%.

At the basis of the decision, it is explained, a “inflation which continues to remain too high for too long a period of time. However, the final statement does not affect how the incoming information supports the assessment of the medium-term outlook for inflation prepared by the Bce at the March meeting of the Governing Council.

The document explains that “inflation has declined in recent months, but underlying price pressures remain strong. At the same time, the Bce marks as “the previous ones rate hikes are transmitted decisively on the financial and monetary conditions of the euro area”, whereas the impact “of the transmission to the real economy remains uncertain”.

In this context “future decisions of the Governing Council will ensure that i official rates are taken to levels restrictive enough to achieve a timely return of inflation to the medium-term objective of 2% and will be maintained at these levels for as long as necessary”.

The reaction of the markets

The main European stock exchanges continue negative after the ECB’s decision to raise rates by 0.25%. Business Square scores -0.67% at 26,665 points, Frankfurt registers -0.57%, Paris yields 0.85% e London lo 0,72%.

Mortgages, price increases up to 237 euros are on the way

