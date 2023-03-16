The ECB raises rates by 50 basis points

As expected the European Central Bank raised rates by 50 basis points in line with what the president had anticipated in recent weeks Christine Lagarde. In the press release, the institute underlines that the increase is due to the fact that “the high level of uncertainty enhances the importance of an evidence-based approach to the Governing Council’s decisions on key rates, which will be determined by its assessments of the inflation outlook in the light of new economic and financial data, underlying inflation dynamics and the transmission intensity of monetary policy”.

Furthermore, “the Governing Council is closely monitoring the tensions underway on the markets and is ready to intervene where necessary to preserve price stability and financial stability in the euro area. The euro area banking sector is resilient, with strong capital and liquidity positions. In any case, the The ECB has all the tools it needs to provide liquidity to support the euro area financial system, when the need arises, and to preserve the orderly transmission of monetary policy”.

Lagarde: “Upside risks to inflation”

In the press conference following the Governing Council, Lagarde outlined the European economic landscape. “The risks to the economic outlook are now oriented to the downside – she explained – but there are also upside risks to inflation“.

The ECB president explained that “the economy looks set to recover in the coming quarters, industrial production should increase as supply conditions further improve, confidence continues to increase and businesses are operating with large backlogs of orders” .

Tajani: “The ECB is not moving in the right direction”

He criticizes Italy’s position on the ECB’s choice not to change its mind on the 50 basis point hike in light of the chaos on the markets in recent days. The foreign minister expresses himself clearly, Antonio Tajani. In the crisis, triggered by the war in Ukraine, the EU’s reaction “was light and dark: it put a ceiling on the price of gas to beat inflation and from this point of view the EU hit a beat but in my opinion the EU of money, I am referring to the ECB, is not moving in the right direction, even if today there has been a start of rethinking. In our view, this is not a good way to deal with inflation. This approach puts families and businesses in difficulty”.

Inflation in 2023 expected at 5.3%

According to the institute, these are tensions “therefore lead to further uncertainty regarding the assessments of the baseline scenario for inflation and growth”. Before the outbreak of the crisis of Svb and Credit Suisse “the ECB experts had already revised downwards the projections for overall inflation in the baseline scenario, above all due to the lower contribution of energy prices compared to previous expectations. ECB experts now indicate that inflation would average at 5.3% in 2023, to 2.9% in 2024 and 2.1% in 2025. At the same time, underlying price pressures remain intense.

Inflation excluding energy and food continued to increase in February and ECB experts expect an average of 4.6% in 2023, a higher level than anticipated in the December projections. It is expected to ease thereafter to 2.5% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025 as upward pressures stemming from past supply shocks and the reopening of economic activity fade and tighter monetary policy dampens the demand is growing”.

Growth in 2023 expected to grow by 1%

As for 2023 growth, however, “the projections have been corrected upwards in the baseline scenario, standing on average at 1.0% as a result of both the drop in energy prices and the greater resilience of the economy to the difficult international context. Furthermore, ECB experts expect growth to increase further to 1.6% in both 2024 and 2025, supported by the vigor of the labor market, the improvement in the climate of confidence and the recovery of real incomes. At the same time, the strengthening of growth in 2024 and 2025 is lower than in the December projections, reflecting the more restrictive monetary policy”.