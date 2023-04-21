ECB, rate hike in March decided by large majority

A very large majority of members of the ECB Governing Council during the last meeting of 15-16 March, the proposal of the chief economist was declared in agreement Philip Lane to raise interest rates by 50 basis pointsin line with the intention communicated in the previous meeting.

This can be read in the minutes of the last Governing Council meeting of 15-16 March published today by the Central Bank. From the minutes it emerges that while acknowledging “that in the current situation of greater uncertainty a decision had to be taken with imperfect information”, however following up on the announced rate increase “was considered important to instill confidence and avoid creating further uncertainty in the financial markets ”.

At the same time, some members “would have preferred not to raise key rates until tensions in financial markets had eased and to conduct a comprehensive reassessment of the position at the next monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council, in May”.

Too much uncertainty for future decisions

Looking ahead, Board members agreed with Lane’s analysis that the high level of uncertainty has reinforced the importance of a data-driven approach to future rate decisions. “It was argued that this approach would have recognized the Governing Council’s limited information on how the ongoing market turmoil was likely to play out,” the minutes read. “At the same time, it was argued that the Governing Council’s communication would confirm its determination to achieve its headline objective, underpinned by the sizeable increase in interest rates decided at the meeting.”

New hikes also in view in June and July

And it didn’t end there. In fact, the ECB may have to raise interest rates also in May and July. To support it Glass Knot, member of the Governing Council and governor of the Dutch central bank, in an interview published today with the newspaper Irish Times. “It’s too early to talk about a hiatus,” Knot said. “To do that, I would need to see a convincing reversal in core inflation dynamics.”

A thesis confirmed a little while ago also by the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde who, speaking at a meeting with students organized by the Ecole Polytechnique in Paris, reiterated that “inflation is still too high and has been for too long and our monetary policy must use all the tools at its disposal to bring it back to objective of 2% in the medium term”.