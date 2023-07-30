ECB rates, Lagarde freezes everyone again. And he replies to Meloni

Christine Lagarde, president of the ECB, remarked in an interview with Le Figaro her determination to bury inflation, and responded to a question on the criticisms of her monetary policy coming from Giorgia Meloni and Emmanuel Macron. On rates, there’s a hawkish surprise again.

The president of the ECB Christine Lagarde does not really think about accepting the appeal of Italy which, after the ninth rate hike in the euro area launched last Thursday, is once again asking the European central bank to put an end to the cycle of tightening monetary measures that has been going on for more than a year now.

Lagarde keep turning a deaf ear and he also makes a clarification that risks irritating the Meloni government even more and frightening the markets:

if there will be a pause in the rate hike, at the next meeting in September, it will not necessarily be a stop.

Translated: the Eurotower may also decide to leave the main reference rates unchanged, but this does not mean that it will not be able to raise them again later. It would come to tenth rate hike, after the squeeze a few days ago.

Lagarde at Le Figaro: the response to the criticisms of Meloni and Macron

Dovish rate hopes were scuttled again by the Eurotower chair over the course of ainterview given to the French newspaper Le Figaro.

Lagarde has clearly hinted that what euro area leaders think, intimidated by her string of rate hikes, she doesn’t care that much anymore.

And he clearly answered the question, which referred expressly to the criticisms against the ECB that have come in recent weeks from the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the French president Emanuel Macron.

The question, posed by Le Figaro, was the following: “How do you respond to the criticisms of your monetary policy coming from leaders such as Giorgia Meloni or Emmanuel Macron?

“A central banker must have thick skin – replied the number one of the ECB – And it is essential to keep in mind the objective of lowering inflation and to be as clear as possible regarding the instruments deployed and the desired results. I will answer the European Parliament every quarter to report on what has been done”.

What interests ECB president Christine Lagarde bears the name of inflation. The rest, criticisms and jokes, doesn’t count. What is being snubbed, in addition to the appeals of the Meloni government, are also, evidently, the attentions launched by some economists, and of the same economist Lucrezia Reichlin.

“We have made great progress in this battle against inflation – said the president of the Eurotower – We are heading towards our goal”. Which will really be achieved, remarked the former director of the IMF, “only when we hit this target – an inflation at the medium-term target of 2% – looking at the economic and financial data”.

At that point, “We will act on the assessments of that data.”

New cold shower on rates. Like Powell: pause would not be a stop

From the president of the ECB then came, again, yet another cold shower:

“I hear some say that in September there will be the last rate hike”. And, in fact, “there could be another rate hike or, perhaps, a pause.” But, and this is the tranvata that Lagarde has once again churned out – “a pause, when it materialises, in September or later, it won’t necessarily be final.” And this is because “inflation must return to the target in a lasting way” and because “we find ourselves in a context of uncertainty”.

Consequently, Lagarde remarked, “we will evaluate the situation and our interventions from meeting to meeting”.

In short, perhaps in September, or later in September, there may even be a break. But, as he had said in June the number one of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powellafter leaving fed funds rates unchanged, a break does not mean a stop.

Powell has already followed up on this clarification, last Wednesday 26 July, when he returned to hike rates to a 22-year record, confirming how that break he had made in June had certainly not been definitive.

Ditto Lagarde, apparently in Le Figaro Lagarde remarked that “we are committed to getting inflation back to our target in a timely manner and, to that end, we need a policy that is sufficiently restrictive in terms of intensity and duration”.

Tajani’s appeal to Lagarde: listen to my message

Other than an appeal from the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani who, the day after the announcement of the umpteenth rate hike announced by the ECB, had once again launched an appeal to the president of the Eurotower, by now surrounded by criticisms that come from everywhere.

“The European Central Bank is independent and does what it wants – said Tajani, in his speech on the program at La7’s Coffee Break. – But we are free to make judgements. Continuously raising the cost of money, even announcing it earlier, means doing damage to the economy. Raising the interest rate in Europe was and is a mistake, because we risk a recession and we hit families who will no longer be able to pay their mortgage payments. I hope Ms. Lagarde hears my message.”

But no. Among other things, he pointed out to the French newspaper Lagarde that the fundamentals of the euro area I’m certainly not bad.

Far from it:

“The GDP numbers for the second quarter of France, Germany and Spain are quite encouraging – he underlined – (They are data) which support our scenario of a +0.9% GDP growth this year, for l’area euro”.

Returning to the thorny issue of price growth, Lagarde told Le Figaro that “inflation is undoubtedly going down: we were at 10.6% in October 2022 and returned to 5.5% in June. The decline is due in particular to the drop in energy prices. And clearly monetary policy has started to have an impact, bringing down inflation. This can be seen from the credit data, in those relating both to interest rates – as our citizens know – and to credit volumes, which are declining, as can be seen in the business loan applications (which, as the ECB itself announced last week, fell to an all-time low in the second quarter)”.

“We are also starting to see it in the real economy: in the real estate market and with regard to investments – added the president of the ECB – We pay close attention to theinflation felt by our citizens and we also carefully look at the underlying mechanisms of inflation, in order to analyze the roots of price increases”.

And “at this moment, the service sector (catering, IT, telecom, transport) resists our monetary policy more than the others”.

In short, we are not there yet: it was, again, the message of Christine Lagarde. A message that really risks, at this point, of exasperate the Meloni government. And, at this point, not only that.

