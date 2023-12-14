ECB rates, stop increases: today’s forecasts

Another pause for the European Central Bank (ECB). Interest rates remained stable also in December after the 450 basis points of monetary tightening from July 2022 to today. And confirmation arrives that the fight against inflation is not over yet. President Christine Lagarde and the Governing Council do not deviate from the previous forecasts and, faced with a sharply worsening macroeconomic picture, prefer to take their time. The rate cuts, closer in the United States of America, will take place over the next year, if conditions allow. Difficult before the summer, for the eurozone, as the transmission of monetary policy works well, but has not yet been completed. But, as Lagarde remarked, in this meeting “there was no discussion or debate about it”.

Full speed ahead with the current level of rates. The decision was almost a given, as was the constant monitoring of the conditions of economic activity in the euro area. The slowdown is scary, but it could be overcome. Then. Growth prospects could be revised upwards in the spring. The news is that, as was the case with the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, there is still a moment of reflection for Frankfurt. Moreover, geopolitical uncertainties – starting with Ukraine and the Middle East – can be decisive. Specifically, “inflation, despite having decreased in recent months, will probably return to record a temporary increase in the short term.” Hence the new forecasts: «According to the latest projections for the euro area formulated by Eurosystem experts, it should gradually reduce over the next year, and then move closer to the Governing Council’s objective of 2% in 2025». Overall, “experts expect overall inflation to average 5.4% in 2023, 2.7% in 2024, 2.1% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026” . Compared to the September exercise, the projections for 2023 and especially for 2024 have been revised downwards.

What matters, according to Frankfurt, is to limit the negative effects of price increases. According to the latest estimates, “underlying inflation has recorded a further decline”. However, the ECB points out, “internal price pressures remain high, mainly due to the strong growth in unit labor costs”. It follows that the ECB expects inflation net of the energy and food component «to reach on average 5.0% in 2023, 2.7% in 2024, 2.3% in 2025 and 2. 1% in 2026”. Past increases in interest rates continue “to be transmitted vigorously through the economy.” The more restrictive financing conditions, according to Frankfurt, “slow down demand, contributing to the decline in inflation”. Last but not least, “Eurosystem experts expect economic growth to remain contained in the short term”. Beyond this horizon, “the economy should show a recovery due to the increase in real incomes – since families benefit from the decline in inflation and the increase in wages – and the improvement in external demand”. Therefore, «Eurosystem experts’ projections indicate an increase in growth from an average of 0.6% in 2023 to 0.8% in 2024 and 1.5% in both 2025 and 2026».

What is certain is that the Governing Council is “determined to ensure the timely return of inflation to the 2% target in the medium term”. Based on its current assessment, the ECB’s key interest rates are considered to be “at levels which, if maintained for a sufficiently long period, will make a substantial contribution to the achievement of this objective”. As long as necessary, this level will be maintained. At the same time, the Board “will continue to follow a data-driven approach in determining the appropriate level and duration of restriction.” In particular, it is underlined, «decisions on interest rates will be based on its assessment of the inflation outlook, given the most recent economic and financial data, the dynamics of underlying inflation and the intensity of monetary policy transmission». However, this is going better than expected, given that inflation is also slowing down more significantly. Despite this, according to Lagarde, time is complicated. And so patience is needed. “We don’t believe it’s time to let our guard down, there is still work to be done and so we wait,” explained the president, who reiterated that rates will remain at a sufficiently restrictive level for as long as necessary. “Some data play a significant role”, and when they arrive “they will tell us whether it is time to let our guard down”, she added at the end of a press conference marked by the recovery from the Covid-19 infection of the ECB’s number one.

On the front of the Pandemic emergency purchase program (PEPP), the pandemic plan for the purchase of government bonds, there is the second novelty. «In the second half» of 2024 «the Governing Council intends to reduce the PEPP portfolio by 7.5 billion euros per month, on average, and end reinvestments under this program at the end of 2024». A determining factor for understanding the dynamics of purchases of Italian securities in a year, next, which promises to be complicated from the point of view of public finance. “PEPP has run its course, the pandemic is over,” Lagarde pointed out to the press. For this reason, it is correct according to Frankfurt to reduce its balance sheet, in line with expectations. According to Martina Daga, macro economist at AcomeA SGR, there is a specific rationality in the decision. «The ECB currently has a total of approximately 4,700 billion euros of securities in its portfolio, of which approximately 3,000 billion from the App program (Asset purchase programme, ed.) and the remainder in the Pepp program». Of both programs, the majority is invested in government bonds. Already this year – says Daga – «the ECB began its QT (Quantitative tightening, or quantitative tightening, ed.) program with the failure to reinvest the maturing securities of the App program, corresponding to approximately euro 25 billion/month» . The reinvestments of the maturing securities of the PEPP program continued throughout the year, and «a peculiar characteristic of the pandemic program is that the ECB has greater flexibility in allocating the investments of this program and this characteristic has benefited countries that need it most the intervention of the ECB”, concludes Daga. Normalization, therefore, proceeds.

On the forecast front, there is no shortage of possibilities for revisions, perhaps upwards. Gurpreet Gill, Macro Strategist Global Fixed Income at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, explained what to expect on the eve of the decision. “With the latest flash inflation data for November well below expectations and overall inflation close to the 2% mark, the ECB faces growing confirmation of changes in disinflation.” Considering the downward momentum on both activity and inflation, Gill explains. “We expect the ECB to start cutting rates in June, likely aligning with the start of the Fed’s cutting cycle.” Additionally, we expect “subsequent rate cuts of 0.25% in September and December.” However, “risks are tilted toward further easing measures in 2024 if disinflation takes hold or if the economy slides into recession.” A scenario, the latter, which does not appear to be the basic one, but which cannot be accused of being impossible by the ECB.

One of the problems, as highlighted by Francesco Castelli, head of bonds at Banor, is that “the European economy appears slightly weaker than that of the United States“. This presents the ECB with a double challenge. On the one hand there is “concern about an excessively loose fiscal policy”. And this is why Lagarde “supported a gradual reduction of pandemic-era public spending programs and underlined, twice, the importance of structural reforms, where he observed a certain tiredness”. On the other hand, underlines Castelli, there are estimates of price increases: «Inflation is expected to decrease, but remain slightly above the target for the next two years». This means, according to the Banor expert, that «with underlying inflation persisting above the target level of 2%, the ECB cannot consider any rate reduction». At least not immediately. The appointment could be postponed to September 2024, in the worst case scenario, or to July 2024, two years after the first rate hike.