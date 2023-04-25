Home » ECB, Schnabel: rate hike of 50 basis points is not excluded. Too early to sing victory against inflation
Business

ECB, Schnabel: rate hike of 50 basis points is not excluded. Too early to sing victory against inflation

by admin
ECB, Schnabel: rate hike of 50 basis points is not excluded. Too early to sing victory against inflation

A rate hike of 50 basis points is not out of the question. This is what Isabel Schnabel, German representative of the Governing Council of the ECB, said.

Schnabel recalled that, “according to the ECB’s most recent projections, we are not witnessing a recession” in the euro area, and added that “it is too early to claim victory against inflation”.

Again, Schnabel said, “we need to see a significant decline in core inflation, which gives us confidence that the (monetary policy) measures are working.”

In view of the next meeting of the Governing Council of the ECB, scheduled for May 4, the market is betting on a rate hike of 25 basis points with a 64% probability, and 50 basis points with a 36% probability.

See also  Blackrock Expert: Buy stocks now in these five industries

You may also like

Resolution 12 of 03/27/2023 – Adoption of the...

China’s demand re-empowers oil prices to regain momentum?...

Price increases give Nestle a boost

Trading opportunities on the Stock Exchange, the analysis...

Heat pump manufacturer Viesmann apparently shortly before the...

Carolina Stramare and the unbuttoned shirt. Much more...

First Republic Bank Loses $100 Billion in Deposits...

“We offer good journalism a new stage”

Home office workers haven’t opened laptops in a...

“Green” alliance between Brussels and Oslo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy