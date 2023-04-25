ECB, Schnabel: rate hike of 50 basis points is not excluded. Too early to sing victory against inflation

A rate hike of 50 basis points is not out of the question. This is what Isabel Schnabel, German representative of the Governing Council of the ECB, said.

Schnabel recalled that, “according to the ECB’s most recent projections, we are not witnessing a recession” in the euro area, and added that “it is too early to claim victory against inflation”.

Again, Schnabel said, “we need to see a significant decline in core inflation, which gives us confidence that the (monetary policy) measures are working.”

In view of the next meeting of the Governing Council of the ECB, scheduled for May 4, the market is betting on a rate hike of 25 basis points with a 64% probability, and 50 basis points with a 36% probability.