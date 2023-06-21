ECB, Schnabel: “Wages fuel inflation”. Nagel confident on 2% target

Isabel Schnabel, a member of the ECB’s Executive Council, said the rise in prices was fueled by corporate profits and higher wages for workers. In an interview you highlighted the importance of closely monitoring these factors to keep inflation on a downward path.

Money market traders are expecting the deposit rate to spike to 4% for the first time since March, up from 3.5% now.

Speaking at the same event, Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel said he was “fairly” confident that inflation would return to 2%. However, he warned that there is still “a long way to go” and that reaching that target could spell some headwinds for the euro area economy, which has experienced a mild winter recession but is expected to improve over the course of the year. 2023.

To conclude, Nagel said: “We have to slow down economic activity to reduce inflation.”

