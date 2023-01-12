Christine Lagarde’s ECB ignores the appeals coming from the Meloni government and indeed launches a warning to all the governments of the Eurozone, also confirming that the rates of the Eurozone must rise further and significantly to extinguish the flare of inflation.

Meanwhile, the BTP auctions highlight the sharp rise in the yields of Italian government bonds callocated by the Treasury.

In spite of the various alerts that arrive from various quarters especially in Italy (from some of the same members of the Meloni government, see the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Infrastructure or Guido Crosetto and Matteo Salvini), the European Central Bank reaffirmed today its intention to go straight on its way, at the same time hoping that the measures that the governments of the euro area are launching or have launched to lock down households and businesses they are “targeted, modulated and temporary”.

In short, don’t go overboard with aid against expensive energy, even in a situation in which Frankfurt speaks of a contraction in the euro area’s GDP in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023, practically a recession (however, in his opinion, slight).

The hope of the ECB is that let governments not forget the need to keep their public finances under control and therefore do not abandon too much the straight path of debt containment.

In case euro area countries turned a deaf ear, the Eurotower could become even more aggressive among other things:

“If measures fail to meet these criteria, they could likely exacerbate inflationary pressures, necessitating a stronger monetary policy response”.

On the subject of interest rates, in the economic bulletin published today, the Eurotower recalled that “on 15 December 2022 the Governing Council decided to raise the three reference interest rates of the ECB by 50 basis points“.

Any hope of a possible about-face with respect to the determination to go ahead with the monetary tightening has been dashed.

ECB: rates have yet to increase significantly

The central bank led by Christine Lagarde has in fact written in black and white to predict “further increases” of rates,”on the back of the sizeable upward revision of the inflation outlook”.

To be precise: “in particular, the Governing Council considers that interest rates have yet to rise significantly at a steady pace to reach levels restrictive enough to ensure a timely return of inflation to the 2 per cent objective over the medium term“.

“Maintaining interest rates at restrictive levels, over time, it will bring down inflation by curbing demand and it will also protect against the risk of a persistent increase in inflation expectations”.

The launch of QT-Quantitative Tightening has also been confirmed, announced last December 15, the day of the last act of 2022 by the ECB, in which rates were indeed raised. A black day for the markets, which collapsed that day. The memory of the BTP debacle remains alive in the minds of market operators, investors and economists, which led ten-year yields to soar even to a value higher than that of interest rates Greek bonds with the same maturity.

Set them on fire controversy in Italy against an ECB with a clearly hawkish face. Controversies that have certainly not died down, both in the political world and in that of the banks.

LAWS

ECB, Lagarde under siege. And there are those who dream of Dragons

However, the hawkish tone of the ECB has also been emphasized by other hawkish members of the Governing Council, primarily by the German Isabel Schnabel.

Further rate hikes in the euro area have also been called for in the last few hours by Olli Rehn, central banker of Finlandwho said that the Eurotower must proceed to further and more “diverse” tight.

In short, there is no denying it: the Eurotower hawks have cornered the doves and, faced with inflation that remains too high, Frankfurt has no intention of giving up on the objective of price stability.

Also for this reason, in its bulletin the ECB issued a warning to the governments of the Eurozone, which have launched and/or are launching new fiscal stimulus measures to help households and businesses cope with price increasesespecially the expensive energy.

Addressing the issue of aid against the #high bills #caroenergy, in the economic bulletin published today, the European Central Bank recalled that, according to the European Commission, “it is possible that in 2023 fiscal policies will be expansionary, in a context of still high inflation“.

Or:

“According to the European Commission’s autumn 2022 forecast, incorporating the 2023 draft budgetary plans, fiscal expansion based on the adjusted indicator explained above will amount to around 2.2 per cent of GDP in 2022, while broadly neutral fiscal policies are expected for 2023”.

Yet:

“ According to Commission projections, in 2023 the net fiscal impact of measures to cushion the effect of high energy prices on euro area households and businesses will be 0.9 per cent of GDP, down from 1.3 per cent of GDP in 2022. The Commission also estimated that, if existing measures were continued throughout 2023, their cost could rise by a further 1 per cent of GDP, approaching 2 per cent percent of GDP in 2023 and thus making fiscal policies more expansive”.

However, the ECB believes that the various stimuli against high energy prices launched by governments, may prove to be more substantial than estimated by Brussels:

“According to the latest Eurosystem projections, energy-related support measures should be much more substantial than envisaged in the Commission’s baseline scenario, and the fiscal stance for an expansionary 2023”, writes the central bank.

In fact, “within the context of the macroeconomic outlook outlined by the general projections (Broad Macroeconomic Projection Exercise, BMPE) of December 2022, support for energy costs in aggregate terms in the euro area is estimated at around 2 per cent of GDP“.

E “this data is significantly higher than assumed by the Commission in the autumn 2022 forecast”.

From here the attention launched by the ECB to the governments of the euro area:

“To ensure that fiscal policies do not exacerbate inflationary pressures, while safeguarding debt sustainability and supporting a growth-friendly public finance approach, it is important that these policies are targeted, modulated and temporary”.

Anti-expensive energy government measures respect the ‘Three T’ rule

How this can be possible and feasible, the ECB has explained, always stating in its economic bulletin that “support measures in terms of energy must be further calibrated on the basis of the so-called “three Ts”.

So they should be:

mirate (targeted) to the most vulnerable, so that the size of the fiscal stimulus is limited and benefits those who need it most.

to the most vulnerable, so that the size of the fiscal stimulus is limited and benefits those who need it most. modulate (tailored) so as not to weaken the incentive to reduce energy demand.

so as not to weaken the incentive to reduce energy demand. temporanee (temporary) so that the fiscal stimulus does not last longer than is strictly necessary.

The ECB makes no secret of the need for euro area governments to remember the crucial issue of public debt:

“Taking into account the expected deactivation, starting from 2024, of the general escape clause provided for by the Stability and Growth Pacta timely agreement on the reform of the EU’s economic governance framework will be indispensable to guide fiscal policies in the times to come”.

This means that, “by and large, a gradual, realistic and lasting reduction of the public debt, where necessary, it should be accompanied by a better quality of public budgets and public investments capable of continuously supporting potential growth as well as the ecological and digital transition“.

Precisely, in case his recommendations should be snubbed, the Eurotower could become even more aggressive.

In fact, the text of the economic bulletin states that:

“If they do not meet these criteria, such measures could likely exacerbate inflationary pressures, necessitating a firmer monetary policy response. Furthermore, in line with the EU’s economic governance framework, fiscal policies should be oriented towards making our economy more productive and gradually lowering the high level of public debt. The reform of economic governance framework of the EU should be finalized in the short term”.