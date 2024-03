Compared to September 2023, in October the average expectations of inflation of consumers for the next 12 months and for the following three years remained unchanged.

Thus the latest ECB survey according to which the average inflation rate perceived in the previous 12 months fell to 7.8%, from 8.0% in September. Average expectations for inflation over the next 12 months remained unchanged at 4.0% and those for three-year inflation remained unchanged at 2.5%

