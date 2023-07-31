Home » ECB, Tajani to Business against Lagarde: “Continuing to raise rates is a mistake”
ECB, Tajani to Business against Lagarde: “Continuing to raise rates is a mistake”

Christine Lagarde and Antonio Tajani

Tajani: “The continuous rise in interest rates makes mortgages soar”

“It is a mistake to continue raising interest rates. Businesses and households are damaged and there is a risk of recession. Not only that, mortgages are also raised”. With these words the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajanisecretary of Forza Italia, comments with Affaritaliani.it today’s discounted 0.25% interest rate hike by the European Central Bank.

Confartigianato: “ECB tightening already cost 509 million”

Today the chairman of Confcraftsmanship Turin, Dino DeSantis who stated: “Over 509 million euros of extra cost for the credit of micro and small enterprises (MPI) in Piedmont is a high number, which weighs more where companies are more committed to investments to grow. If the ECB does not stops it will be a disaster”.

“I don’t see enough attention. There is a risk of slowing down the development of our businesses; marginality is cut to the bone and therefore also the will to implement those measures useful for increasing one’s competitiveness: process evolution, purchase of new machinery, revolution of work spaces” he observes. “All this costs money and the mpi are at risk of not being able to afford it, thus dramatically contracting their ability to stay on the market and express their full value. We are not talking about a future risk. The signs of tensions in credit demand are already evident”.

