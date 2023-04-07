The subway of New York City use the signalsmind the gap” to remind passengers to pay attention to the space between the platform and the train. Recent events in the world of finance have reworded this warning, as gaps in oversight have led to breaches, which risked leading to a systemically risky situation. Thus begins the report of Elizabeth McCaulmember of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, titled “Mind the gap: we need better oversight of crypto activities.”

Recent events in the financial sector underline once again ithe crucial role sound regulation and effective supervision play in maintaining financial stability. In the report McGaul outlines the current state of regulation relating to the crypto market, examines the impact of crypto on the banking system and above all calls for even more stringent regulation for the digital assets sector.

Cryptocurrencies, the collapses of another profile

In November 2021 Bitcoin had reached a dazzling all-time high of nearly $69,000. What followed next was dubbed “the winter of cryptocurrencies” with victims such as the stablecoin Terra USDthe lender of cryptocurrencies Celsius e l’hedge fund Three Arrows Capital.

The turmoil continued with the unexpected collapse and of high profile FTX In the November 2022 and the most recent bankruptcies of Silvergate Bank, SVB e Signature Bank. Specifically, the report reads, the FTX case shows that we should be wary of entities that claim their success based on the market value of their issued tokens. By holding a large share of these self-issued tokens in their wallets, they can easily drive up the price. But when those same tokens are used as collateral for the loan, the side effects of the artificially inflated price become apparent.

Crypto Turmoil: The Impact on the Global Financial System

Elizabeth McCaul, points out that so far, the impact of the cryptocurrency market turmoil on the broader financial system has been limited. It has affected those who have invested in crypto-assets and has put pressure on some small banks that provide banking services to crypto-asset customers, especially Silvergate Bank but also the New York bank, Signature Bankwhich experienced severe deposit outflows.

Due to its small size and limited interconnections with the global market, the liquidation of Silvergate is unlikely to pose a threat to financial stability. Overall, the direct integration of crypto-assets into the existing financial system is still negligible compared to the overall size of the banking sector. However, the contagion within the crypto ecosystem has spread and other crypto companies have filed for bankruptcy due to the high level of interconnectivity.

But be careful, alert the ECB. Contagion, according to supervisory bodies, can go both ways, from cryptocurrency markets to banks and vice versa: the recent collapse of SVB and Signature Bank has also extended to the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Circle, fintech company, held $3.3 billion (around 8% of total reserves) with SVB, which put pressure on its stablecoin USDCcausing it to briefly lose its peg along with several other stablecoins until US authorities stepped in to guarantee all deposits with SVB.

European banks with little exposure to digital assets

According to the ECB report, the banks under its supervision have limited assets related to cryptocurrencies and it has not observed any exposure to stablecoins so far. Most banks have been hesitant to get involved in cryptocurrencies due to asset-related risks and price volatility, coupled with regulatory uncertainties. Beyond the risks involved in providing cryptographic services, when interviewed for the survey, European banks also cited operational risks, including IT/cyber, reputation risk, dependency on third parties, as well as of money laundering and terrorist financing.

Cryptocurrencies, the regulatory framework

Major progress has been made in the development of cryptocurrency regulations in recent years. Last December’s decision to set a standard for the prudential treatment of cryptocurrency exposures was pivotal according to the ECB.

This is the BCBS standard (The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision), which provides a harmonized international regulatory and supervisory approach to banks’ cryptographic exposures and aims to balance responsible private sector innovation with robust banking risk management and financial stability.

While the Basel standard is not yet legally binding, the ECB expects Eurozone banks planning to engage in crypto assets to comply with the standard. From a European perspective, the BCBS standard complements MiCA (Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation), which is expected to be adopted in the second quarter of 2023.

In the meantime, let us remember that MiCA i.e. the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation which is expected to be approved by the end of 2023, early 2023 is a key regulation that oversees all aspects related to the digital assets sector.